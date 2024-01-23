Highlights Hull City set to sign Ryan Giles from Luton Town in a £5m deal, resolving his lack of game time.

Leeds United's interest in Giles appears to have been surpassed by Hull City.

Negotiations ongoing regarding the structure of the deal, with the possibility of a loan or a purchase based on Giles' performance.

Hull City are ironing out the final details as they prepare to sign Ryan Giles from Luton Town in a deal that will be worth £5m.

Hull City to sign Ryan Giles

The left-back only joined the Hatters in the summer from Wolves, in a deal that was seen as a coup for Rob Edwards’ men at the time, as Giles had starred on loan at Middlesbrough last season.

However, the form of Alfie Doughty means Giles has struggled for game time at Kenilworth Road in the current campaign, so a January switch has been on the cards.

It had been claimed that Leeds United were keen on landing the 23-year-old, but it seems as though Giles will make the move to the Tigers.

That’s after Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that the two clubs are close to a breakthrough over the £5m deal, although it’s unclear at the moment how the deal will be structured.

“Big-spending Hull City close to agreeing a loan deal for left-sided Luton Town player Ryan Giles. Discussions ongoing about whether to buy at £5m, or obligation to do so, if he plays a certain number of matches. Ambitions of new Hull owners are very clear.”

Ryan Giles would be another great signing for Hull

Liam Rosenior has been supported by the Hull owner this month, with the signing of Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool a real statement of intent.

Not only was that proof of Acun Ilicali willing to put more money into the club to ensure they won the race for the playmaker, but it highlighted how well Rosenior is regarded in the game.

And, whilst it wouldn’t be at the same scale, this would be another real coup for Hull if they can get Giles through the door.

The left-back was outstanding for Boro as they reached the play-offs in the previous campaign, registering 11 assists.

That gives an insight into the way that Giles plays, and he would be ideally suited to the attacking approach that Rosenior implements.

For £5m, it would be a shrewd investment in the long-term as well, as Giles is someone who is going to be entering his peak over the coming years, and Rosenior will back himself to make the left-back a better player under his guidance. In truth, there aren’t many negatives to this potential deal.

Hull City pushing for promotion

January is always a difficult month, and you’re not going to make wholesale changes to the squad.

However, for Hull, who are pushing to finish in the top six, it’s about adding quality to improve the squad, and the fans will surely be pleased with the business the club are doing.

They have been unfortunate with injuries, so another player or two might be needed ahead of the deadline, but the Tigers are in a strong position as they try to secure a return to the Premier League. So, they will hope to get this over the line as quickly as possible.