Hull City’s ambitious owner Acun Ilicali is hoping to oversee their return to the Premier League in the near future.

The Turkish businessman bought the Tigers in January 2022 in their first campaign back in the Championship after League One promotion.

The team has come 19th, 15th and seventh in the table since then, with the likes of Shota Arveladze, Liam Rosenior and now Tim Walter taking charge of the first team squad.

The Yorkshire outfit have made a slow start to the new campaign, failing to win any of their opening five games.

Ilicali will be hoping things turn around soon after a busy summer of transfer activity which saw 16 new players come through the doors of the MKM Stadium.

Here we look at how Ilicali’s wealth compares to the owners currently in the Premier League…

Acun Ilicali’s net worth

According to figures from Celebrity Net Worth, the 55-year-old is worth $100 (£75.65) million.

The business co-founded Turkish media company Acun Medya, and is also their vice president.

He is also the owner of the channel TV8, and has become a producer as well as on-screen personality.

This has built up a fortune that allowed him to spend £30 million to purchase the Championship side, according to the Daily Mail.

Ilicali has also owned stakes in other football clubs, such as Dutch side Fortuna Sittard and League of Ireland side Shelbourne.

However, he has since sold or relinquished his control in either side, meaning his sole focus is now on Hull.

It was reported by the42 that the uncertain future of Damien Duff at the Irish club led to him walking away from the deal to purchase 60 per cent of the Dublin side, with €3 (£2.5)million having been injected into Shels by the businessman.

Ilcali had been looking to build a multi-club model, but those plans have since fallen through.

Acun Ilicali’s wealth compared to Premier League owners

Ilicali’s current net worth of £75.65 million is lower than all 20 Premier League owners, according to figures taken from Give Me Sport.

The closest comparison is Brentford’s Matthew Benham, but he is worth more than twice the Hull owner at £216.3 million.

The 19th wealthiest top flight owner is Nottingham Forest’s Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Greek side Olympiacos.

Premier League's 5 least rich owners' net worth (per Give Me Sport) Club (Owner) Net Worth (£) William Foley (Bournemouth) 1.24 billion Tony Bloom (Brighton) 1 billion Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr (Southampton) 1 billion Evangelos Marinakis (Nottingham Forest) 479 million Matthew Benham (Brentford) 216.3 million

The businessman is reportedly worth £479 million, more than four times as much as the Hull owner.

These are the only two top flight clubs whose owners are not worth at least £1 billion, highlighting what kind of competition the Yorkshire outfit faces if they manage to secure a place in the division anytime soon.

However, they could be encouraged by the fact that ownership wealth is not an indicator of on-pitch success, with Brentford and Nottingham Forest now in their fourth and third year in the Premier League, respectively.

The likes of Brighton and Bournemouth, whose owners rank 17th and 16th, have also become a regular presence in the league over the years, punching above their weight, showing what can be achieved by teams that don’t necessarily have the same resources as the top sides.