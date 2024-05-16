Highlights Hull City owner updates fans on Philogene and Greaves transfer situations, chances of signing Delap permanently this summer.

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has provided fans with an update on the Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves transfer situation, and revealed the chances of signing Manchester City loanee Liam Delap permanently this summer.

The Turkish tycoon hosted a jam-packed meeting with fans on Wednesday night to discuss everything to do with the club.

The recent sacking of Manager of the Season nominee Liam Rosenior, who narrowly missed out on the play-offs, due to the style of play that he had implemented within the team threw everything into question around the MKM Stadium.

City were expected to be busy in the summer transfer window anyway, given their spending since Ilicali took over, but now they have to contend with who is going to lead the team next season too. Former Hamburg manager Tim Walter has been outlined as the favourite to succeed the former Hull player.

As well as revealing that he has a burner X account to keep track of fans' feelings towards the club, as well as the media outlets that cover the Tigers, Ilicali revealed some interesting news around the club's plans for summer recruitment.

City's owner reiterated his point, at the meeting with fans on Wednesday, that they do not want to sell star players Philogene and Greaves in the summer, but he added that players will be allowed to leave if they do not want to stay at the club.

The central defender has been reported to be a target for West Ham United, as they prepare for life after David Moyes, and he had previously been linked with a move to Everton, as a potential replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite, if the Toffees sell him this summer.

The Guardian believes that City want £15 million for Greaves.

Philogene only arrived in east Yorkshire last summer, but an option in the deal, which cost £5 million for Hull to bring him to the MKM from Aston Villa, allows the midlands club to buy him back for £15 million if the two teams end up in the same league.

With Villa's top-four spot being recently confirmed, it's unlikely that they will fall down a league, so City would have had to get promoted for this to become active.

Ilicali also provided an update on the chances of them landing Delap on a permanent basis. The striker is reportedly for sale, according to Alan Nixon, but the journalist added that his parent club want around £10 million for him, and that he will go to the highest bidder.

Hull's owner said that they have a 50/50 chance of signing the 21-year-old. Delap remains a transfer target for them, but Ilicali added that there is Premier League interest in the young forward.

Hull's transfer window approach will be very interesting

Any time a new leader of the dressing room comes in, as an owner, you would want to make sure that they have all the tools that they need to be a success. Whether it's in the playing staff or the coaching staff, Ilicali has certainly shown a willingness to go out of his way to bring in good people for his manager.

At the meeting with fans, he described the transfer windows that his side have had, since taking over two-and-a-half years ago, as a 7.5/10.

Some balancing of the books will need to happen at some point. As much as Ilicali probably wants to, and could, continue to spend at the current rate, it's not going to do his club any favours.

He will want to back his new boss to the hills, but, if the balancing act needs to happen in the near future, it will be interesting to watch if/when he decides to do it, and how close to the limit he will go.