Hull City are set to earn a big chunk of money from the sales of Jacob Greaves and Jaden Philogene but they won't be able to use all of the money that they will receive from the deals just yet.

The Tigers' pairing are reported to be headed to Ipswich Town, who City owner and chairman Acun Ilicali has claimed are the favourites to win the race for the young duo.

The newly promoted Tractor Boys certainly look set to acquire the central defender, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that they have agreed an £18 million fee for the former Aston Villa winger, who will sign a five-year deal.

Unai Emery's side have the option to match the bid until Wednesday, as per Ornstein, but will respect the player's wishes to join Ipswich.

Everton were said to be hopeful of being able to hijack the bid, according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook. He added that they believed Philogene wanted the move to Goodison Park over Portman Road, and they are said to have lodged a £16 million bid for the 22-year-old, as per Paul Joyce.

However, this is contested by local reports from Hull Live, who understand that no official bid has been placed yet by the Toffees.

Hull are hoping to bring in around £40 million for their two star players this summer, plus add-ons on top of that, but the full benefits of this new income won't be felt fully initially.

Hull City's FFP issues amid Greaves and Philogene sale

The Tigers' chairman has said that they will not be able to spend all the money that they gain from selling their prized assets this summer because of the amount that they spent last season.

He told Hull Live: "First of all, our aim is to make the best team for this club, but of course, I'm sure that the fans will understand how big a squad we had last year. We were pushing every limit. After January, I think we had one of the best-ever squads in Hull City's history with the good loans, plus good players we had.

"Sometimes in Financial Fair Play, you can go very high but when it comes to a certain time, you have to go a little down because of this. You know, the three-year total, £40m (losses) rule is applied in the Championship, so last year we pushed our finances to the limits. We will use all our limits again, though I don't want our fans to worry about it.

"We will use both of their income," continued the Turkish businessman. "It will be used for the club. This time the Financial Fair Play will not let me use money from myself. We will bring new players but don't think their money plus my money can be used, because I'm afraid it cannot because then we would pass the limit.

"Yes, we have to be careful. We are calculating everything one by one, so this is like a big mathematics task that we are discussing every day from every angle. If you spend more in the Championship (in one season), this time you have to spend less in the other year to make an average of £14m per year. (to balance it out).

"For example, you can spend £20m like we did last year, but in the next year, you cannot spend £20m again because then this time you're going to pass the £40m limit for the three-year period."

Over-spending last season may frustrate Hull fans

It's hard to argue with the owner's claims about the quality of the squad they possessed last season. On top of the soon-to-be outgoing pairing, they had Fabio Carvalho on loan for the second half of the season, Liam Delap and Tyler Morton for the full season, Aaron Connolly, Ozan Tufan, Jean Michael Seri.

That is such a wide range of top footballers at the Championship level, and yet all that spending led to them not even making the play-offs.

Having such a high spend last season to end up achieving nothing has now hampered them and their ability to construct a new squad for Tim Walter.

They have their new man in charge, after getting rid of Liam Rosenior, and now the money that they spent on their last manager means they can't use the cash that they are getting from selling their two best members of the squad to help the incumbent boss replace them.

That must be frustrating to read for Hull fans.