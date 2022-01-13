Hull City ace would be best served making this transfer exit: Opinion

Hull City frontman Josh Magennis has really struggled to hit the heights that he achieved during the previous campaign.

The powerful target man notched up an impressive 19 goals on the way to helping the Tigers to lift the Sky Bet League One title and as a result he became an indispensable member of the starting eleven under Grant McCann.

However fast forward to now and it is fair to say that the frontman is somewhat struggling to even come close to getting within reach of that number this season.

At present the Northern Irishman has just two goals to his name and has only played a part in 19 Championship games as his struggles in front of goal continue.

This has led to talk that the former Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man could move on from the MKM Stadium, especially as his current contract is due to expire next summer.

Now football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to suggest that a move to Wigan Athletic and a subsequent return to Lancashire is on the cards for Magennis as he seeks to get his season back on track.

In theory it would be the ideal move for the 31-year-old, with it taking him back to a part of the country that he knows well and to a team that are fighting for promotion in the third tier this season under Leam Richardson.

Add to the fact that he would almost be guaranteed to start week in, week out and it is fair to say that the striker would probably find such an opportunity hard to turn down at present.

Given that Hull’s new owners are waiting in the wings, it is fair to assume that the Tigers wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to leave, with a new frontman said to be on their list of January targets anyway.

All good things do come to an end eventually and this could be the best natural conclusion for all involved, especially as Magennis is due to leave for free in the summer.

If he can drop down to League One once more and start hitting the back of the net, he could well get another promotion on his CV and another shot at the Championship to boot with the ambitious Latics.