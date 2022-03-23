Hull City ace addresses Premier League interest he has attracted with Tottenham and West Ham in pursuit

Admitting that the Premier League interest he has attracted has been flattering, Keane Lewis-Potter has revealed that his ultimate priority is in the here and now with Hull City, in conversation with Hull Live.

Lewis-Potter has played every minute of this Championship season thus far, proving to be an integral member of the squad once again, with his influence not diminishing despite the change of management at the MKM Stadium.

Chipping in with eight league goals and providing a further four assists, the 21-year-old has been a reliable source of attacking third productivity, whilst he has also shown excellent versatility, operating in a variety of forward roles throughout this season already.

Consistently playing a starring role at Hull this season, he has caught the eye at a whole host of Premier League clubs this season, with a recent Mail Online report crediting Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham as sides who still hold an interest.

Speaking to Hull Live and responding to a question that asked if the Premier League interest in him was flattering, the exciting winger said: “Yes, definitely.

“For me, it’s about concentrating on my football at Hull at the minute and seeing how well I can do here, and seeing where that can take me.

“You have to block it out, you’re playing week in and week out whether that’s Saturday-Tuesday or Saturday-Saturday, and you’ve got games all the time, so if you get too focussed on that then it can distract you from playing.”

The verdict

Possessing all the necessary attributes that would suggest he could go on and have an extremely bright future, Lewis-Potter has won a lot of admirers this season, and that has not just been confined to Hull fans.

He is someone whose technical ability ranks very high within the Championship’s best, whilst there is also an incredibly high ceiling to go with it.

Lewis-Potter also contributes out of possession, proving to have the desire and intelligence when pressing to cause problems for defenders.

The young winger has issued the perfect response and proves here that he has the correct mindset going into the last few games of the season.

There may not be too much at stake for Hull, but he wants his side to finish the campaign as strongly as possible.