Hull City have enjoyed a successful transfer window that has helped them make a promising start to the new Championship season.

Six new players have arrived at the KCOM Stadium so far this summer, with the recent loan addition of Scott Twine perhaps the most exciting of the lot.

Back-to-back victories in the league have continued the positive mood among Tigers' fans, and with more players set to arrive in the coming days, Liam Rosenior's side could well be set for a good season.

Here, Football League World takes a look at five Premier League players Hull could add to their squad before the deadline passes.

5 Shola Shoretire - Manchester United

Hull have plenty of options in attacking areas, and with the double signing of Aston Villa duo Jaden Philogene and Keinan Davis rumoured to be close, they may well be looking to strengthen other parts of the squad, but someone with Shoretire's versatility could be invaluable.

Although he found the net only once during a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season, he can play either as a central striker, behind a centre-forward, or on either flank.

With Rosenior using a formation that utilises three attackers behind a central striker, Shoretire could fulfill a number of different roles should he head to the KCOM on loan.

As one of the youngest players to ever represent Manchester United, it is clear that the 19-year-old has pedigree. He could well release his potential under the guidance of a forward-thinking coach like Rosenior.

4 Shandon Baptiste - Brentford

With Hull now having an array of attacking options, it could be that midfield is an area they are still looking to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

Jean Michael Seri has an almost guaranteed place in the team when fit and available, and Baptiste could complement him perfectly in a two-man midfield.

With Seri controlling matches with his passing, Baptiste's ability to carry the ball from midfield could offer a different threat while he could also add some physicality to the middle of the park.

The former Oxford United man was not included in Brentford's squad for the recent 3-0 win at Fulham, meaning a loan move to the Championship may be ideal for both Baptiste and his club.

3 Kortney Hause - Aston Villa

Defensive options are also somewhat light at the KCOM after the summer departure of Tobias Figueiredo.

The Tigers have just three recognised centre-backs in their squad, and with Jacob Greaves currently having to fill in at left-back, bringing in another could be vital for Rosenior.

Hause would provide an experienced option for the Hull boss to call upon, and his physical prowess would make the Tigers a far more difficult side to bully.

The defender appears to have no future at Villa Park, and after enduring a difficult loan spell at Watford last term, a move to Hull could be the perfect opportunity to prove himself.

2 Jamal Lowe - AFC Bournemouth

If Hull are looking for a versatile forward option, Lowe could be an ideal option.

The attacker has plenty of pedigree in the Championship, enjoying successful spells with Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Bournemouth, scoring goals and working tirelessly when defending from the front.

Lowe would be similarly capable of thriving either as a central striker or on the wing and is reportedly available after being left out of the Bournemouth squad for their opening two games of the season.

Having reached a play-off final and won promotion in his last two full seasons in the Championship, Lowe could be the perfect man to help Hull hunt down a place in the play-offs this season.

1 Marek Rodak - Fulham

With Karl Darlow returning to Newcastle at the end of his loan last season and now at Leeds United, Rosenior has put faith in Matt Ingram between the sticks even though he was second-choice for much of last season.

He is yet to keep a clean sheet this season, and although that is not entirely his fault, it would be fair to assume that goalkeeper is an area of the team that Hull could look to improve before the transfer window closes.

Rodak was a key figure in the Fulham side that got promoted in the 2021-22 season but lost his place in the Premier League as soon as Fulham signed Bernd Leno.

Although he was the Cottagers' cup 'keeper last term, it could well be the case that he wants to become a no 1 in his own right.

With Ingram not fancied by his manager last season, and Rodak excelling whenever he has featured in the Championship, a move to the KCOM could be shrewd for both player and club.