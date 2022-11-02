Hull City 1-3 Middlesbrough: What happened? Who stood out? Who disappointed? What is the mood?

Michael Carrick enjoyed his first victory as Middlesbrough head coach as two own-goals helped them win at Hull City.

It was a huge win for Michael Carrick as his tenure got up and running with the three points while Hull will be hoping they can get their new manager in as soon as possible, with Liam Rosenior present at the MKM Stadium on Tuesday night.

Hull will be hoping they can make a fast start under their potential new manager while Michael Carrick will be desperate to build on these three points.

Here’s the breakdown of the game.

What happened?

It was a relatively even game with Middlesbrough benefitting from two own goals in the second half. Chuba Akpom scored his second in consecutive games under Carrick before Cyrus Christie levelled for the Tigers.

Just three minutes later, Tobias Figueiredo scored the first own goal before Christie put in his own net in the 80th minute, giving Boro a 3-1 win.

Who stood out?

Chuba Akpom continued his good run of form and put in another tireless display under Carrick.

The former Arsenal trainee completed five dribbles and made continuous runs in behind the Hull defence, stretching the game for Boro and creating space for teammates.

Despite scoring an own goal, Cyrus Christie was in good form for the Tigers at right-back, having the most touches on the pitch showing how important he is to Hull’s forward play.

Who disappointed?

Ozan Tufan was not in good form for this fixture as he struggled in midfield for most of the night. The Turkish international had just 39 touches on the ball and perhaps should have been substituted long before the 80th minute.

Marcus Forss didn’t enjoy the best of games highlighting the need for Carrick to get the young forward confident again.

He struggled alongside Akpom who thrived and touched the ball just 15 times. He’s still a young player but most at the Riverside will be disappointed by how the former Brentford man has started life on Teesside.

What is the mood?

From a Hull perspective, they need to get Rosenior in place as soon as possible.

Their search for a manager has perhaps taken longer than anticipated but with Rosenior all but confirmed, it’s hard to judge this side too harshly.

For Middlesbrough, the win was huge. It was an incredibly disappointed debut for Carrick at the weekend against Preston, but this game not only highlighted the quality in the Boro team, but also the potential under Carrick.

It’s one to build on for Carrick as he looks to generate confidence and momentum before the World Cup break.