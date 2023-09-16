Hull City and Coventry City were unable to be separated after 90 minutes last night, drawing 1-1.

It ended honours even at the KCOM Stadium in a highly anticipated fixture that didn’t disappoint.

Two highly rated managers went toe-to-toe and there were a lot of chances at both ends, in truth.

What does the Championship table look like now?

That point for Hull takes them into fifth and above Norwich City ahead of their clash with Stoke City later today.

Coventry have enjoyed a much bigger jump following this draw, going from 14th up to 11th as they overtake Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and West Bromwich Albion ahead of the rest of the weekend's action unfolding.

What did Rosenior and Robins have to say?

Ben Sheaf is someone who many will have expected to feature for Coventry and so his absence certainly raised a few eyebrows.

After the game, manager Mark Robins confirmed that this was due to injury when speaking to the club media.

“We lost Ben Sheaf to injury on Thursday morning, so he's going to be out for a period of time.

“He’s injured his groin and there's a tear in there so it's going to be a few weeks at least.”

Robins also spoke on goalscorer Joel Latibeaudiere, heaping praise on him for the quick turnaround from the international break.

“We've got two players in Jamaica that didn't get back until yesterday morning, almost afternoon. So to work with them and for Joel to get through the game was phenomenal and I thought there was some really good performances throughout.”

Focusing on the bigger picture of the game itself, he labelled it as “fast” before talking up his opposite number.

“They are different. Liam's working with them really well, but from our point of view, I thought the game was there for the taking and we didn't we didn't take it by the scruff of the neck and finish it off.”

Talking of Liam Rosenior and he gave his thoughts on the game to The Yorkshire Post, with the admiration clearly going both ways.

“I’d say I’d completely agree other than saying a draw is a fair result.

“First half they had the upper hand, we gave a goal way set play which is a pet peeve of mine.

“But they’re a good side, and Mark lives 200 yards from me and has been really good to me through my coaching career.

"They’ve lost one game, they’re going to be up there.

"So for us to go a goal down, for us to dominate the way we did, I’m really proud of the players today.

"The fans stayed with us and we were excellent tonight.”

Hull City 1-1 Coventry City: Key moments

Hull City came close in the early stages but it was Coventry who scored the opener through defender Joel Latibeaudiere. The Jamaican international, formerly of Swansea City, headed an out-swinging corner from Josh Eccles low, hard and beyond the reach of Tigers’ goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Aaron Connolly missed one sitter and Ben Wilson made some great stops as the home side fought to come back into the game and it was the former Brighton and Hove Albion forward who made it 1-1.

Connolly beat Wilson with an intelligent, flick-on header of Tyler Morton’s cross for his fourth of the season.

This goal from the Irishman not only takes him level with Ozan Tufan as the top goal scorer at the club, but also takes him level at the top of the scoring charts for the whole division. Prior to the games later today, also on four goals with the Hull duo are Adam Armstrong, Will Keane, Ryan Hardie and Jonathan Rowe.

What was the attendance at Hull v Coventry?

There were 21,888 in attendance at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers also expecting a big gate on Wednesday night when Leeds United head East.