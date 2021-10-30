Hull boss Grant McCann makes claim about his side ahead of Coventry game

Hull are in the middle of a battle to get out of the relegation places in the Championship right now but their manager Grant McCann has told BBC Radio Humberside (via Hull Daily Mail) that his side are not panicking despite their start.

The Tigers have managed to bounce back into the Championship by securing promotion from League One last season but they have struggled upon their return to the second tier and are now in the drop zone.

Grant McCann was given the chance to lead the side back into the Championship and has done so successfully but with his side now desperately trying to avoid being dragged back down a league, he has spoken to BBC Radio Humberside (via Hull Daily Mail) about the club’s current situation.

He said: “No one is overreacting inside this football club. The media can make their own stories and stuff like that in terms of how they see it and the fans will make their judgement, that’s fine, I understand that because that’s the way football works.”

It seems then that the coach is determined to keep everyone at Hull calm despite them being near the bottom of the table. There is still plenty of the season to play this year and he could certainly lead them away from the drop zone – so there is no need for complete panic stations just yet.

McCann though would no doubt like to try and put some distance between them and the rest of the pack in the relegation zone and could do so today by sealing a win over high-flying Coventry.

The Verdict

Hull are a better team now than they were when they were initially relegated so they have a good chance of staying up.

Grant McCann though will need to start getting results soon though to avoid a season spent panicking about a potential relegation.

A win today over Coventry would go a long way towards alleviating some fears from the club’s fans too. However, it won’t be an easy task for the Tigers.

The Sky Blues are competing for a play-off this season, and defeat is only likely to heap yet more pressure on McCann from the stands at the MKM Stadium.