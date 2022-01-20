Hull and Millwall showing transfer interest in West Brom player

Jordan Hugill may have found a potential way out of his nightmare loan spell with West Bromwich Albion with other Championship clubs interested in signing him this month.

According to the BBC’s Nick Mashiter, both Hull City and Millwall are considering a swoop for the 29-year-old, who signed a season-long deal with the Baggies back in August from Norwich City.

Canaries manager Dean Smith has stated that the club are looking at Hugill’s situation at The Hawthorns with the striker understood to be frustrated at his lack of starts under Valerien Ismael.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom player Rekeem Harper ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The ex-Preston North End man has played from the beginning of the match just seven times in the Championship this season and with the arrival of Daryl Dike it has pushed Hugill down the pecking order and he didn’t appear in the squad for the loss against QPR on Saturday.

Norwich could now be set to terminate his loan in the Midlands and send him to the Tigers, who have just been taken over by Turkish media mogul Acun Ilicali and lost target man Josh Magennis to Wigan last week, or the Lions who let Matt Smith join Salford City and have seen Tom Bradshaw start a spell on the sidelines through injury.

The Verdict

It seems more likely than ever now that Hugill will end up leaving West Brom for pastures new.

It just hasn’t worked out for him at the Baggies – we know he can score goals in the Championship but fans expected more from him.

He’s wasted some key chances in-front of goal and simply put the Albion supporters have never quite taken to him.

They’ve got their long-term target in Daryl Dike now so there’s no real need for Hugill anymore, but there’s certainly other Championship clubs who would take him for the remainder of the campaign.