Hugill starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Preston North End on Saturday

After four wins from their opening five Championship matches, West Bromwich Albion were probably expecting to capitalise on their good form after the international break – but it hasn’t happened so far.

The Baggies returned to The Hawthorns for back-to-back league encounters against Millwall and Derby County, but have only picked up two points out of a possible six.

They’ve racked up 36 shots in those two matches but only one goal was scored – that came from the head of Kyle Bartley against the Lions and they could not find a way past Kelle Roos earlier this week against the Rams in a match that ended 0-0.

A tough task awaits them at Deepdale when they face a Preston North End side who have momentum on their side after a 95th minute Emil Riis equaliser against Sheffield United – let’s see how Valerien Ismael may shape his line-up.

Ismael is likely to not make too many changes to his team, with the defence looking solid enough in midweek against a Derby team that for what it’s worth didn’t create too much.

Conor Townsend slotted in as a left-sided centre-back instead of a more natural fit in Cedric Kipre, allowing Adam Reach to take his place as a wing-back.

The central midfield duo of Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore picks itself right now but the big dilemma is at the top end of the pitch, where the Baggies have faltered in recent matches.

Karlan Grant is yet to score yet in the league and Callum Robinson has gone off the boil after netting three goals in his first three outings of the season, so now is the time for Jordan Hugill to be thrown in against his former employers.

He’s more-than likely going to take the place of Grant who is failing to fire so far, and it means that Robinson can switch back to cutting in from the left flank which is arguably his strongest position.

It’s a line-up which should be very difficult to beat as we’ve witnessed so far this season already and with Hugill’s added presence, it could be enough to get the Baggies back to winning ways.