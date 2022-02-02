Hugill starts: The predicted Cardiff City XI to face Barnsley tonight

Cardiff City had a hectic January transfer window with many ins and outs.

With the window now closed, Steve Morison will now be firmly focused on the rest of his side’s Championship campaign.

The Bluebirds are 20th in the table as they return to action tonight to face bottom of the table Barnsley.

Last time out was an impressive 2-1 win over in-form Nottingham Forest. That victory moved the club six points clear of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are in the middle of a four game losing run. That means tonight’s game offers a great chance for the side to widen the gap to the bottom three even further.

Here is how we predict Morison will line up his side to face the Tykes…

The performance against Forest was one of Cardiff’s best in recent weeks, meaning it is unlikely Morison will opt for any changes tonight.

However, Isaak Davies is in contention to take the place of Max Watters as a reward for his goal off the bench last weekend.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Cardiff City players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 1) Kevin McNaughton Yes No

Will Vaulks could also offer some fresh legs in midfield for Tommy Doyle.

Uche Ikpeazu could also come in for his debut for the side, but it is more likely that he will start on the bench.

Aden Flint and Marlon Pack are also both expected to remain on the bench this evening.