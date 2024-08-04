Highlights The Hull City side is undergoing significant changes under new head coach Tim Walter, aiming for a top six finish in the Championship.

Potential acquisition of Charlie Hughes from Wigan Athletic would demonstrate strong intent and fill a key position in the team's defence.

Strong preseason performances have indicated the positive impact of Turkish playmaker Abdus Omur and the need for more depth across the squad.

With August now here, supporters from across the EFL's 72 clubs are starting to get a feel for the landscape of their respective sides heading into the new competitive season.

It would be an understatement to say that plenty of change has occurred at Hull City since the club's last Championship outing on May 4th, with the Tigers entering a new era under Tim Walter.

A number of influential performers from Liam Rosenior's final season at the MKM Stadium have since returned to their parent clubs or departed on a permanent basis, with the new German head coach still tasked with the same remit, which will be to mount a sustained bid for the top six.

After what was a frustrating start to the transfer window, the mood around the fanbase in East Yorkshire has started to take a drastic switch as a result of numerous transfer rumours, and with it being the first of a 10-month period of constant action in the second tier, FLW looks at the August scenarios which would put City supporters in dreamland.

Charlie Hughes signs

It goes without saying that the potential acquisition of Wigan Athletic's Charlie Hughes would signal a statement of intent for the Tigers, as well as being a more-than ample replacement for Jacob Greaves.

The England U20 international has built up a stellar reputation since breaking into the first-team scene at the Brick Community Stadium, becoming one of the strong leaders within Shaun Maloney's side, which saw him handed the armband on multiple occasions last term, with one of those being against Manchester United.

Charlie Hughes' 2023/24 Wigan Athletic League One Stats - As per Fotmob Appearances 43 Minutes played 3,702 Goals 4 Pass accuracy 82.9% Long ball accuracy 44.6% Dribble success 86.8% Tackles won 66.7% Duels won 64.2% Aerial duels won 64.9% Interceptions 36

Previous interest from Brentford, West Ham and Ipswich Town proved Hughes' potential, as well as Wigan's reluctance to part ways with one of their prized assets, with the Tigers reportedly submitting a bid of approximately £4.5-5m for the 20-year-old, which could rise up to £7m.

Maloney has made no secret that his League One side may have to prepare for life without their key centre-back, but even with a significant fee being mooted, the defender's arrival at the MKM would be an extremely welcome one for City supporters.

Abdus Omur is utilised in the '10' role

Walter's new system is certainly an intriguing watch, and Turkish playmaker Abdus Omur will no doubt have a strong influence on Hull's prospects for the forthcoming league campaign.

Omur proved to be a bargain £2m transfer in the second half of last season under Rosenior, and under the new boss in pre-season, the former Trabzonspor man has continued to show flashes of brilliance, either off the right wing or in behind Oscar Estupinan in recent outings against Newcastle United and Fiorentina.

The 25-year-old continued to show great versatility, which is a staple of how the German has set up ahead of the Championship season, but his second-half cameo, mainly in the number 10 role, highlighted where his main position ought to be when in competitive action, with some strong link-up play between him, Xavier Simons, Ryan Longman and the aforementioned Estupinan in particular.

Of course, some of those featuring alongside Omur in pre-season outings will be alongside him in the XI, but there's no reason why the 14-time international isn't the first name on Walter's teamsheet every week, as well as set-pieces after a delightful free-kick against the Serie A outfit.

There is a growing belief that once Omur gets his first competitive goal in Black and Amber, he will be unstoppable.

Depth is added across the squad

A number of players Walter has inherited or acquired so far are seasoned professionals in the second tier, which is one of the main hallmarks needed within a squad whose aims are to return to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

However, with the addition of Marvin Mehlem, alongside links to the highly sought-after Oscar Zambrano and former Preston loanee Liam Millar, further depth is still needed to aid the 48-year-old's ambitions.

It was recently reported by i News that a goalkeeper is currently on trial with the club after Hull missed out on a free transfer for former Fulham shot-stopper Marek Rodak, who opted to join Al-Ettifaq, managed by Steven Gerrard.

Walter has hinted that two further strikers would be required between now and the close of the window, especially after developments which saw Coventry City hijack City's attempted swoop for Brandon Thomas-Asante, after the Ghanaian was said to be in attendance for the clash against Fiorentina at the MKM Stadium.

Furthermore, even with the potential signing of the aforementioned Hughes, more depth will be required at the heart of the defence, which would make the addition of former Nottingham Forest promotion-winner Scott McKenna an exceptional piece of business on a free transfer.

A strong start to the league campaign

Perhaps the most obvious selection of circumstances is that the Walter era at the MKM Stadium gets off to a flyer, as Hull look to go one better than last season.

In truth, City have been handed a mixed bag of fixtures in the first month of the campaign, with the toughest test being a Yorkshire Derby against last season's play-off finalists, Leeds United, on August 31st.

However, by the time the Tigers take to the field at Elland Road to close the opening month, we will have perhaps started to gauge where the German's new chargers are at, with encounters against Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and Millwall to come first.

A respectable tally from the opening month will certainly breed optimism in these parts, especially with a manager who has a track record of being a strong force in the second tier of German football with Hamburg SV, albeit with the hope of finally achieving a promotion and fulfilling Acun Ilicali's ambitions.