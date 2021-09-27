Huggins starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Cheltenham Town tomorrow night

Sunderland will look to make it back-to-back home wins tomorrow night as they host Cheltenham Town.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and have won six of their opening eight games, losing only once.

On Saturday, Carl Winchester’s early strike sent Sunderland on their way to another victory on home soil, seeing them lead the way in League One alongside Wigan Athletic.

Tomorrow night, they will look to pick up another three points on Wearside, with Cheltenham Town visiting the Stadium of Light.

With three games in a week, Lee Johnson will have to manage his squad carefully ahead of a trip to Portsmouth, with changes likely to be made to freshen things up.

With that in mind, we take a look at the Sunderland line-up we expect to see start against the Robins on Tuesday night…

Starting off with injuries, and Lynden Gooch, Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin are all expected to miss tomorrow night’s clash.

Gooch is set to miss out due to a foot problem, whilst Cirkin – who registered an assist for Winchester’s goal – had to come off with suspected concussion.

Doyle will have to be monitored, too, with the defender having to be monitored because of a back problem despite playing at the weekend.

Changes will be made to the defensive line, then, with Niall Huggins set to replace Cirkin as he did from the bench at the weekend. If Doyle is to miss out, then Bailey Wright should replace him.

In midfield, Corry Evans could be recalled in place of Luke O’Nien, and freshening things up in the final third, Leon Dajaku may start from the off.