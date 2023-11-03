Highlights Sunderland's recent victory over Norwich City halted their three-match losing streak in the Championship, positioning them at eighth in the league.

The predicted Sunderland XI for their match against Swansea City includes key players like goalkeeper Anthony Patterson and top scorer Jack Clarke.

Nazariy Rusyn, who started his first game of the season last weekend, is expected to lead the attack for Sunderland as they seek a much-needed striker.

Having suffered three consecutive Championship defeats, Sunderland ensured that run did not extend to four with a victory over Norwich City last weekend.

The Black Cats ran out 3-1 winners over the Canaries in the end, with goals from Trai Hume, Dan Neil and Jack Clarke helping them on their way to victory.

As you can see below, that result leaves Sunderland sitting eighth in the Championship heading into this weekend's clash versus Swansea City.

Indeed, a win could take the Black Cats into the top six depending on results elsewhere, but Tony Mowbray will have to get his team selection spot on if his side are to earn all three points in South Wales.

With that said, below, we've predicted the Sunderland XI that could line up at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Sunderland predicted XI to face Swansea City

GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson has been Tony Mowbray's first choice goalkeeper all season and there is certainly no reason to change things up here. Four Championship clean sheets so far this season will be a tally he is looking to add to on Saturday afternoon.

RB: Trai Hume

The 21-year-old, like Patterson above, has started all of Sunderland's Championship matches so far this season. As such, Hume seems a shoe-in at right-back on Saturday afternoon.

CB: Luke O'Nien

The same can arguably be said for Luke O'Nien, who has also started all of Sunderland's league matches so far this campaign, continuing to highlight the 28-year-old's versatility.

CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard has also started and played in all of Sunderland's 14 league matches so far this season. It would be a big surprise if Tony Mowbray was to break the Ballard/O'Nien partnership.

LB: Dennis Cirkin

In the one change we are predicting from last weekend's Norwich clash, Cirkin comes in for Niall Huggins. Huggins has performed amicably in Cirkin's absence, but ultimately, Cirkin is the best left-back at the club and after two sub appearances, could perhaps be ready for a start.

CDM: Pierre Ekwah

A player that when fit has tended to start under Tony Mowbray this season. Ekwah is going from strength to strength at the Stadium of Light.

RM: Patrick Roberts

Roberts has been a consistent starter in recent weeks after a mixed start to the season. With just one assist to his name so far, he will surely be looking to add to that tally shortly, starting this weekend.

CM: Dan Neil

21-year-old Neil continues to star for Sunderland and has been chipping in with goals and assists this season, too. Indeed, Neil has three goals and two assists to his name already and will hope to add to that further moving forwards.

CM: Jobe Bellingham

Another player in this XI to have started every game for Sunderland so far this campaign. The 18-year-old has really gained the trust of boss Tony Mowbray.

LM: Jack Clarke

The big star in this Sunderland side and a big reason the club are as high as eighth this season. With a lack of natural strikers, Clarke is stepping up with the goals, with nine to his name in 14 matches.

ST: Nazariy Rusyn

With Sunderland desperate for a natural striker through the middle, Rusyn finally started his first game of the season last weekend. He was goalless, but deserves another crack after a decent showing.