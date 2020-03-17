‘Hugely underrated’, ‘Gets far too much stick’ – Plenty of Fulham fans defend 31-y/o

Denis Odoi has split opinion at Fulham this season.

The right-back has been a favourite of Scott Parker’s, and at times to the discretion of many Fulham fans. The 31-year-old has featured 26 times in the Championship this season, starting seven of the last eight as he begins to cement his place in the team.

Parker has a number of options at right-back – Cyrus Christie has slowly worked his way back into contention, whilst Steven Sessegnon has continued to break into the first-team.

But Odoi has been the favoured one of these three – he’s now in his fourth season at Fulham and has been an ever-present in each one. He’s a versatile player too, having filled in at centre-back one a few occasions this season.

So has criticism of Odoi been unfair? Fulham fans of the Facebook groups ‘FULHAM DIE HARD FAN GROUP‘ and ‘Fulham FC Fans & Supporters‘ have had their say on the full-back:

Mario Golt: On a scale of 1-10, I’d say an 8 at least. Mr Consistency, gives 100% whatever position he plays. He would be my second name on the team-sheet after Mitrovic.

Raymond Tester: Gets a lot of flack but always seems to give his all.

Pedro A Perez: I think he is great!

Paul Combe: I honestly think this man is hugely underrated!

Roger Burbridge: One of the best. I love his passion for the game, his sense of humour and the joy he obviously gets from playing for Fulham. The sort of player who makes sides such as ours.

Maureen Grimwood: Odoi has so much heart and enthusiasm.

Clive Lamb: Gets far too much stick.