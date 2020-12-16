Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest News

‘Hugely positive’ – Debate emerges around Nottingham Forest duo amongst these fans

Published

29 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest brought their losing streak to a halt last night in the Championship, beating basement side Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground. 

Chris Hughton’s side have struggled for any sort of consistency this season, but got the better of Wednesday last night.

Goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban early on and late on, respectively, wrapped up the points for Forest and a 2-0 win.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25

Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games?

There was also a welcome clean sheet for Hughton, which came with thanks to centre-back pairing Joe Worrall and Loïc Mbe Soh.

So far this season Forest have conceded 24 goals in the Championship, with Hughton forced to chop and change his options in the heart of defence.

However, last night’s pairing of Worrall and Mbe Soh were convincing, despite going up against one of the Championship’s poorer sides.

Many fans commented on that duo’s impact, underlining their hope that Hughton sticks with them heading out of this fixture.

Here is a look at some of the Forest reaction…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Hugely positive’ – Debate emerges around Nottingham Forest duo amongst these fans

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: