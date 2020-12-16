‘Hugely positive’ – Debate emerges around Nottingham Forest duo amongst these fans

Nottingham Forest brought their losing streak to a halt last night in the Championship, beating basement side Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground.

Chris Hughton’s side have struggled for any sort of consistency this season, but got the better of Wednesday last night.

Goals from Yuri Ribeiro and Lewis Grabban early on and late on, respectively, wrapped up the points for Forest and a 2-0 win.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less

There was also a welcome clean sheet for Hughton, which came with thanks to centre-back pairing Joe Worrall and Loïc Mbe Soh.

So far this season Forest have conceded 24 goals in the Championship, with Hughton forced to chop and change his options in the heart of defence.

However, last night’s pairing of Worrall and Mbe Soh were convincing, despite going up against one of the Championship’s poorer sides.

Many fans commented on that duo’s impact, underlining their hope that Hughton sticks with them heading out of this fixture.

Here is a look at some of the Forest reaction…

Against a very, very poor team they looked very, very good. Hopefully they will keep up the standard against better teams! — Twheatman (@Twheatman) December 16, 2020

Would like to see them against a better team but just having Soh able to pick a pass and move the ball forward is a huge positive — Tom Walters (@Tommyblx) December 16, 2020

They should continue for the foreseeable future. Ultimately I'd like McKenna in the team but if it ain't broken, don't fix it. As long as Figs isn't anywhere near the team I'm happy. — David Gratton (@Gratollini) December 16, 2020

Mbe Soh looked calm and assured on the ball, you’d never had guess he was 19 with just 20-odd senior games under his belt. Obviously you have to acknowledge the quality of the opposition, but it was still positive. — Gunbuster (@tehlolninja) December 16, 2020

If it changes Saturday I’ll cry — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) December 16, 2020

Soh knows how to kick a ball in the direction he wants it to go which is nice — sam shelton (@sheltontime) December 16, 2020

It's not like the bar has been set high this season — Sanad (@Wolverine8125) December 16, 2020