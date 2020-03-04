Latest News
‘Hugely important’ – These QPR fans look ahead to potential obstacles
After a disasterous end to 2019, QPR currently find themselves on a five-match unbeaten run in the Championship.
Mark Warburton’s men endured a wretched festive period, but impressive recent home victories against Stoke City and Derby County has seen Rangers get their season back on track.
The play-offs are probably out of reach for QPR, with the gap to sixth-placed Preston North End – who they travel to on Sunday – currently nine points, but a strong end to the campaign could see the R’s achieve a first top-half finish since the 2015/2016 season.
QPR took to Instagram with their fixture list for March, which includes London derbies against both Charlton Athletic and Fulham , and fans reacted by giving their predictions of how many points Warburton’s men will collect from their four games this month.
Here are a selection of some of the best responses, which includes one optimistic fan who thinks they’ll get maximum points.
qpr.vision – Hugely important games coming
seand_15 – 7 points I reckon
sam_thomas7656 – Charlton and Barnsley should be wins. Good to get draws out of both the others.
miles_28 – 12 points right there
robbz.18 – Nothing less than six points
evan_manister – 12 points?
westldncoxy – Let’s hope the players turn up for a London derby!