‘Hugely important’ – These QPR fans look ahead to potential obstacles

After a disasterous end to 2019, QPR currently find themselves on a five-match unbeaten run in the Championship.

Mark Warburton’s men endured a wretched festive period, but impressive recent home victories against Stoke City and Derby County has seen Rangers get their season back on track.

The play-offs are probably out of reach for QPR, with the gap to sixth-placed Preston North End – who they travel to on Sunday – currently nine points, but a strong end to the campaign could see the R’s achieve a first top-half finish since the 2015/2016 season.

QPR took to Instagram with their fixture list for March, which includes London derbies against both Charlton Athletic and Fulham , and fans reacted by giving their predictions of how many points Warburton’s men will collect from their four games this month. Here are a selection of some of the best responses, which includes one optimistic fan who thinks they’ll get maximum points. qpr.vision – Hugely important games coming seand_15 – 7 points I reckon sam_thomas7656 – Charlton and Barnsley should be wins. Good to get draws out of both the others. miles_28 – 12 points right there robbz.18 – Nothing less than six points evan_manister – 12 points? westldncoxy – Let’s hope the players turn up for a London derby!