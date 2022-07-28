“Hugely important piece of business” – Blackburn fan pundit makes Jan Paul van Hecke claim as club eye Brighton man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to strike another loan agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion this summer regarding Jan Paul van Hecke.

That’s as per a recent Twitter update from trusted reporter Alan Nixon, who claims the club would like to bring the central defender back to Ewood Park if he is available.

The Dutch youth international spent last season on loan with Rovers, making 31 Championship appearances for the club – and impressing.

With the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding for his thoughts on just how much of a big signing it would be for Rovers to secure another loan deal for van Hecke this summer.

“This would be a really big signing for Blackburn for a number of reasons.” Toby told FLW.

“Obviously, the quality that he showed at Rovers last season – it’s no surprise that on the back of that there’s been talk about him getting opportunities for Brighton next season.

“So, I think that would mean it’s a big statement of intent for Blackburn if they bring him back.

“It’s a position they need to fill now with Darragh Lenihan having moved on as well as van Hecke himself. And then, obviously, he was a hugely popular player at Rovers last season given how good he was and the commitment he showed to the club.

“So, it would be a massive boost to the mood around the club and in the stands at Ewood Park if they were to bring him back in.”

Toby continued: “Also, when you consider the the number of key players that moved on from the squad from last season, I think it’d be really useful as well, to keep a bit of that continuity from a side that was so effective for so long in the Championship.”

“So, his could be a hugely important piece of business for a number of reasons if Rovers did manage to somehow agree another deal with Brighton for van Hecke.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with anything Toby has said here.

Van Hecke was brilliant on loan for Rovers last term and it would certainly be a big boost if they could get him back for another year.

That does feel a big ‘if’ at this stage though, with the player having impressed enough at Ewood Park last season where Brighton are potentially considering bringing him into their own first team squad.

I do think that the game time on offer at Ewood Park would be more beneficial than being a fringe squad player at Brighton for the upcoming season, though, so if regular game time at the AMEX Stadium isn’t guaranteed, perhaps another loan to Blackburn would be a wise decision.