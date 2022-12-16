“Hugely important for Carrick” – Middlesbrough’s stance on Isaiah Jones emerges amid West Ham links: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough look to have secured the status of Isaiah Jones at the club for the remainder of this season.

As exclusively reported by Football League World, West Ham have moved on to other right back targets under the belief that Jones is not for sale this January.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on how important this stance will be for Boro, and whether the Championship side can hold onto the 23-year old beyond the campaign…

Declan Harte

Jones has been a key player for Boro over the last 18 months, and has stood out as a top talent in the Championship.

So keeping him on board for the rest of the season will be huge for Michael Carrick’s side.

Jones has continued to impress in a more advanced role under Carrick, starting all seven of his games in charge and even contributing a goal in the 3-0 win over Blackpool.

Keeping him could be the difference between making the play-offs and falling just short, but it may only be gaining promotion this campaign that prevents him from leaving this summer.

James Reeves

Keeping Jones at the club is hugely important for Carrick.

The 23-year-old has been moved into a more advanced role under Carrick and has thrived, rediscovering some of the attacking threat that was a little restricted in the wing-back position he was deployed in under Chris Wilder.

There is no doubt of Jones’ talent and he is one of Boro’s most sellable assets, but chairman Steve Gibson will be very reluctant to allow the departures of any more key players, particularly after losing Marcus Tavernier to Bournemouth in the summer.

But as he showed with the sale of Tavernier and that of Djed Spence to Tottenham, he is willing to entertain offers if they meet the club’s valuation.

With Boro improving under Carrick and closing in on the play-offs, it is crucial that they keep Jones until the end of the season at least.

Beyond that, Jones’ long-term future at the Riverside Stadium may depend on whether Boro secure promotion or not.

Billy Mulley

It definitely comes as a boost but it would be no surprise if Isaiah Jones emerges on the radars of several clubs during the January transfer window.

Not only does he provide bundles of pace and energy, he is also intelligent and unwasteful in the final third and has certainly looked a level above under Michael Carrick.

Also proving his versatility by thriving in a more advanced right-wing position over recent weeks, he is someone that should be considered by the higher division.

If Boro are able to keep hold of Jones beyond January, then that will be massive for them ambitions of succeeding this season.

They currently sit 12th but are making excellent strides towards the play-off places, with Jones emerging as an integral part of their success thus far under Carrick.