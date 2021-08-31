‘Hugely exciting’, ‘What a signing’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Premier League transfer agreement reached

Slavisa Jokanovic urged the Sheffield United board to stick to their promise of strengthening the team over the weekend, and the Blades look to be doing just that on the final day of the transfer window.

The Yorkshire side are still winless in the Championship after five matches and that was not to be expected with the squad they have on paper, but it has been a disappointing time of things on the pitch.

It has been clear that new additions are necessary at Bramall Lane, with Conor Hourihane’s arrival yesterday setting the ball rolling on the lead-up to deadline day.

And another midfielder in the form of Morgan Gibbs-White has now arrived on a season-long loan to strengthen Jokanovic’s hand even further with the deadline looming.

The 21-year-old started last season on loan at Swansea City but that was cut short due to injury – he returned to Molineux for the second half of the season and played 11 times in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Gibbs-White will now continue his development in the red and white half of the Steel City and Blades fans have been reacting to news that the deal has gotten over the line before the 11pm deadline.

GET IN YOU BEAUTY https://t.co/iH6r6F8cn6 — Richie (@Richie1889) August 31, 2021

Another great addition 👌👍🔴⚔️ Welcome to Bramall Lane👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/GfxFG4kklL — Jamie Davies 🔴⚪️⚫️⚔️ (@daviesblades83) August 31, 2021

What a ridiculous signing that is by the way https://t.co/tui3j7Nvo0 — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) August 31, 2021

Huge signing for us ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ https://t.co/dfeN6N3g8V — Tommo (@FPL_Blade) August 31, 2021