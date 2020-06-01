Hugely encouraging Leeds United insight provided as season’s resume draws closer

It has been revealed by Phil Hay that Leeds United have returned to training in ‘very good shape’ ahead of the season’s potential restart.

Leeds were back at Thorp Arch last week, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side taking the first steps towards the season’s resume by taking part in non-contact training.

And, there’s been a further boost for Leeds, with June 20th earmarked as the date the Championship season could start up again.

Quiz: Have Leeds United done these 15 things in the last 10 years? – Yes or no?

1 of 15 Sold 3+ players to Norwich City. Yes No

It appears that Leeds are primed for that date too, with Hay discussing the shape of the squad upon their return to training last week.

In his latest Q&A for The Athletic, Hay revealed that they have returned to group training in excellent condition despite a period of almost three months off training.

A number of videos had emerged of Leeds’ players taking part in some tough-looking home workouts set to them, looking to meet Bielsa’s demands when it comes to the fitness of his squad.

Bielsa is looking to convert a table-topping position in the Championship into promotion in the remaining nine games of the season.

Leeds sit a point clear of West Brom at the top of the division, whilst there is a seven-point gap between themselves and Fulham, who hold the biggest threat to the top-two.

The Verdict

There’s never been much doubt that Bielsa’s side would be in great shape coming back into group training.

They have bought into all his methods over his time at Elland Road and their reaction to lockdown was exceptional.

Leeds’ players have ensured that they’ve given themselves the best chance possible of hitting the ground running and finishing this job.

Thoughts? Let us know!

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!