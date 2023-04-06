West Brom will need to sell key players to remain afloat if they fail to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

What is West Brom’s financial situation?

It’s no secret that fans are deeply unhappy with owner Guochuan Lai, with regular protests aimed at the businessman every match day at The Hawthorns recently.

That stems from various concerns about how the club are being run financially, not least the near £5m loan that Lai paid to himself that hasn’t been returned to the club. Furthermore, several deadlines have been passed where Lai claimed the money would be returned, so there is a growing feeling the cash won’t be repaid.

And, in a further delve into the situation, after an independent audit was shared, football finance reporter Kieran Maguire shared a bleak outlook on West Brom’s future due to the concerning nature of this audit.

He explained how another loan, of £2m, from a company Lai owned, is charging Albion a whopping 5% a month, whilst they took a £20m loan from MSD Holdings, which will need to be repaid in the next few years.

What does this mean for West Brom?

The overall outlook was very worrying for the Baggies, as Maguire explained how the audit had reached the conclusion that Albion would need to sell players just to keep operating in the future. That would obviously be in the event of another season in the Championship, as they will not be receiving the parachute payments they get now.

Even then, the player sales would need to be enough to cover the losses, so it’s not just the case of selling an individual in the summer and everything will be fine. They would likely have to cash in on several key men just to keep going next season, and, the vulnerable position they are known to be in won’t do them any favours when it comes to negotiating with other clubs.

This increases the need to win promotion this season for Albion, as a return to the top-flight and the money that brings would obviously solve the short-term problems. As it stands, Carlos Corberan’s side still have a chance of going up, as they are just five points away from the play-off places with a game in hand.

An injury crisis hasn’t helped, but Albion have some decent fixtures during the run-in, starting with a trip to Rotherham on Friday.