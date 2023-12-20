Highlights West Brom manager Carlos Corberan faces challenges with injuries in the forward department. Limited cash has prevented extensive signings.

Striker Daryl Dike has struggled with injuries throughout his West Brom career but is nearing a return to the first team.

Being patient and gradually reintroducing Dike will be important to avoid further injury. His goals could be crucial in West Brom's promotion hopes.

Since taking over the West Bromwich Albion hotseat last October, Carlos Corberan has had to deal with a number of injury issues in the forward department.

The former Huddersfield Town boss transformed the Black Country outfit last campaign, guiding the Baggies from the foot of the Championship table to the periphery of the play-off places, with Albion supporters hoping a surge in form will see them return to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

Corberan continues to do a stellar job despite issues arising both on and off the pitch, with Albion’s precarious financial situation leading to them taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings to help fund the general running costs of the club, with an additional loan secured from the American-based company in November.

With such limited cash available, the Spaniard was only able to bring three players to The Hawthorns this summer, with one arrival Josh Maja having multiple injury problems.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

The Nigerian international has suffered two ankle ligament injuries with the latest one coming away at Sunderland at the beginning of December, and Albion confirmed he will miss the next five months of action after requiring surgery.

Alongside Maja, Daryl Dike has spent the majority of his West Brom career unavailable for selection after a torrid time himself with injuries, but with the striker nearing a return to the first team fold once again, Baggies fans should be optimistic about their promotion hopes should he remain fit.

Daryl Dike’s time so far at West Brom

Dike joined Albion to link back up with his former Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael for a reported £7 million fee, with the West Midlands club providing a real statement of intent to gain promotion back to the top-flight.

The Oklahoma-born forward registered nine goals from 19 appearances for the Tykes as they reached the play-offs against the odds, eventually being defeated by Swansea City over two legs.

With experience in the second tier under his belt, there was much excitement that Dike could be the missing piece to the Baggies’ goalscoring woes, but on his first full start against Peterborough United, Dike sustained a serious hamstring injury, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

On his return to the first team at the beginning of the 2022/23 term under Steve Bruce, the 23-year-old was slowly reintegrated into the side, making a 12-minute cameo off the bench in their opening day draw to Middlesbrough.

Dike would go on to miss the next 18 games with a thigh issue before returning in December 2022 to earn substantial minutes under Corberan.

His return to the team saw a flurry of goals for the American, including a spectacular headed goal at Sunderland following the league resumption from the World Cup break, as well as notching a brace at home to Boro in February.

But in April on a trip to Stoke City, Dike suffered his third major injury of his Albion career, with a full rupture of his Achilles tendon ruling him out for six to nine months.

Dike has scored seven goals from 27 games for the Baggies so far.

West Brom approach for Daryl Dike

With Dike coming back from yet another lengthy layoff, Corberan will have to remain patient and gradually reintroduce him off the bench for limited minutes.

After Albion paid such a significant fee for Dike back in January 2022, the club would not want to see that amount of money go to further waste by rushing him back into action and risking another injury issue.

A lack of match fitness will certainly see him not make the starting XI immediately, but Dike has the ability to be a nuisance in the second half of games as they stretch, using his aerial threat and strength to pose challenging questions to opposition defenders.

With Brandon Thomas-Asante the only other senior option up front at this present moment, the American is sure to add a different dimension as the spearhead of Albion’s attack, with his attributes very different to the former Salford City man.

Due to the long period of time Dike has been sidelined for, he’s almost become a forgotten man, but his previous experience of regular goalscoring at this level shows he can be a menace when leading the line.

if Albion can put together a plan that sees Dike maintain his fitness long-term, his goals have the potential to be invaluable in Albion’s quest to get back to the Premier League and could provide a real difference come May.