Huge update emerges in Bristol City manager hunt

Dean Holden has reportedly accepted the Bristol City head coach job with an announcement expected from the South West club imminently.

It has been more than a month since Lee Johnson was sacked by the Robins following a loss to rivals Cardiff City and a string of names have been linked with taking charge at Ashton Gate since.

Chris Hughton, Steven Gerrard, Lee Bowyer, and Paul Cook are just a few of the candidates reported to have been in the running at points but it appears the Robins have decided to look much closer to home.

According to the Bristol Post, Holden, who served as Johnson’s assistant and then took caretaker control for the final weeks of the season after his sacking, was offered the job on Friday.

It is understood that the 40-year-old has accepted the job, which will be his first as permanent number one, and that an announcement from City is imminent.

Talks are thought to be underway with two coaches from the England set-up, Keith Downing and Paul Simpson, to join as part of Holden’s backroom staff.

The incoming City head coach has spent nearly four years at Ashton Gate, having joined Johnson’s staff in November 2016.

Prior to that, he had held assistant roles at Walsall and Oldham Athletic, as well as having a long playing career in the EFL and abroad.

The Verdict

This has seemed on the cards for a little while now but it remains a move that is likely to frustrate many fans of the South West club.

To spend more than a month searching for a new manager just to hire the former assistant hardly inspires confidence, while the fact that it seemed proven boss like Hughton and Cook were close makes it seem like a real missed opportunity for the Robins.

That said, Holden deserves a chance to prove himself and justify the decision. Internal hirings have been successful elsewhere in recent years and Holden may well help the Robins take the next step.

City fans have a right to be angry but it is not Holden’s fault and he will need the support of the Ashton Gate faithful if he is to be a success.