‘Huge’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Preston North End fans react to West Brom result

Many Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last night.

Goals from Emil Riss Jakobsen and new signing Cameron Archer earnt the Lilywhites a deserved three points in a match in which they were seen as the underdogs by many against one of the promotion favorites.

However Preston upset the odds once again this season and headed back to Lancashire with another welcome three points in their pockets as they continue to move up the Sky Bet Championship standings.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Preston North End faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result as a whole.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Paul Gallagher Yes No

Here we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Huge congratulations, fans brilliant and team put on a great performance. #pnefc — Warren Bennett (@ExCllrWarren) January 26, 2022

Top performance that. To a man I think we were better than the WBA hoof ball side. Browne MoM. Great to hear the north end fans in excellent voice from start to finish too. Very encouraging start under Lowe & looking forward to Deepdale on Saturday!! #pnefc — Thomas Langman (@Thomas_Langman) January 26, 2022

Very good performance. Looked very good in every formation 👍 — Arty Party (@Arti_O) January 26, 2022

Fantastic game. Never looked in doubt. — tom slater (@tom14slater) January 26, 2022

Yes lads what a performance! — Tom Farrington (@TomFarri) January 26, 2022

Unreal — Taylor 🐑 (@taylor30177691) January 26, 2022

What a result — Jamie Martin (@ImJamieMartin) January 26, 2022

Beautiful — Marcus (@marcusl04) January 26, 2022