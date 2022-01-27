Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘Huge’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Preston North End fans react to West Brom result

Many Preston North End fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns last night. 

Goals from Emil Riss Jakobsen and new signing Cameron Archer earnt the Lilywhites a deserved three points in a match in which they were seen as the underdogs by many against one of the promotion favorites.

However Preston upset the odds once again this season and headed back to Lancashire with another welcome three points in their pockets as they continue to move up the Sky Bet Championship standings.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Preston North End faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the result as a whole.

