‘Huge statement’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving recent player announcement

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest have announced that Alex Mighten has signed a new contract with the club, which will see him remain at the City Ground until the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old made ten first-team appearances last season for Nottingham Forest, and will be hoping he can feature on a regular basis in the near future.

Mighten has also represented England at a number of levels in their youth teams, and will be eager to continue to be involved in the international setup going forward.

The Reds’ 2019/20 season ended in disappointment though, as Sabri Lamouchi’s side missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the campaign, after falling to a surprise defeat against Stoke City.

They’ll be targeting a serious push for promotion once again this term, with Forest due to get their 2020/21 league campaign under way against QPR in September.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mighten committing his future to the club.

