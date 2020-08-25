‘Huge statement’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans are loving recent player announcement

Nottingham Forest have announced that Alex Mighten has signed a new contract with the club, which will see him remain at the City Ground until the summer of 2025.

The 18-year-old made ten first-team appearances last season for Nottingham Forest, and will be hoping he can feature on a regular basis in the near future.

Mighten has also represented England at a number of levels in their youth teams, and will be eager to continue to be involved in the international setup going forward.

The Reds’ 2019/20 season ended in disappointment though, as Sabri Lamouchi’s side missed out on a top-six finish on the final day of the campaign, after falling to a surprise defeat against Stoke City.

They’ll be targeting a serious push for promotion once again this term, with Forest due to get their 2020/21 league campaign under way against QPR in September.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Mighten committing his future to the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Now get him out on loan somewhere he’ll get regular game time — Andrew Merriman (@AndyMerriman54) August 24, 2020

LETS GOOOOOO!!!! I think Alex is gonna be really good 😊 pic.twitter.com/zCaJ2B5vxR — Jackson (@nffc_jackson) August 24, 2020

Great news. He’s got so much potential it’s crazy — C B (@BankzyNFFC) August 24, 2020

Great news let’s see some game time this season — Rob ⭐️⭐️ (@RobFTID62) August 24, 2020

Recon the lads gonna be a little star this coming season, needs to take his chance when it comes, bags of energy and adds pace to the side, good luck 👍 — RobboTheRed (@Robbothered1) August 24, 2020

Four year extension to existing contract, huge statement. Exciting prospect #NFFC — Sam (@ForestAreMagic) August 24, 2020

That’s my guy💯 — Alfie Abrey (@AbreyAlfie) August 24, 2020

YEEEEEEEEEEES love this one — D J P (@08_darren) August 24, 2020

This is great news. So looking forward to his next few yrs with us. — Paul Buttery (@PaulButtery2) August 24, 2020

Deserved contract! such a talent — ftblszn (@ftbl_szn) August 24, 2020