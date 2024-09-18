Steven Schumacher has admitted he was surprised that he was sacked by Stoke City just five games into the Championship season.

The Potters turned to the 40-year-old in December last year after his outstanding work with Plymouth had attracted attention.

Schumacher was initially tasked with keeping the side in the division, which he did, and he then oversaw a huge turnover of players this summer as he put his stamp on the club.

However, it was announced this week that he had been sacked, with Stoke now expected to appoint Narcis Pelach as his successor.

Steven Schumacher sends Stoke City message

With the side having picked up six points from their opening five games, many observers saw this as a harsh move by the club, particularly given the way Schumacher has gone about his rebuilding job, which has been focused on younger players.

And, in a statement shared via the LMA, Schumacher revealed he didn’t see this decision coming, as he reflected on his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

“It came as a huge shock to me and my family to be told I had lost my job at Stoke City FC. The coaching staff and I have worked tirelessly over the last nine months and for our journey at the club to be cut short is hugely disappointing.

“Our objective last season was to keep the club in the EFL Championship. We achieved what we set out to do and the way that we ended the season gave me great confidence that we could achieve this season’s objectives.

Steven Schumacher's Stats As Stoke City Manager Games 32 Wins 13 Draws 6 Losses 13 Points per game 1.41 Stats correct as per Transfermarkt

“We tried to create an atmosphere where everyone enjoyed coming to work and committed to giving 100% every day. We won seven of our last ten competitive games, and started this season by winning four of the opening seven fixtures. In my opinion, after an encouraging start, we were only going to get better and I believe the squad assembled for this season will go on to do really well. I would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them all the very best for the future.

“It was clear that my vision of selecting young, hungry and energetic players to represent this great club was beginning to come to fruition. In playing the youngest ever Stoke City team in the Carabao Cup, we won the game by the highest margin away from home in 70 years. Following that feat, I picked the youngest ever starting league team away at Plymouth Argyle. Unfortunately, the club have chosen to go in a different direction. However, I thank the Coates family for giving me the opportunity to work at Stoke City FC.

“Finally, to the Stoke City FC fans. Thank you for the support you have shown my family and I over the last nine months. I do feel that we were starting to build a real connection between the supporters and the team. I hope you were aware of how much it meant to me to be able to represent you on the touchline.

“I feel that I have learned a lot about myself, both as a person and as a manager over the last nine months. I will use this experience and take some time to reflect, recharge and be ready for the next challenge.”

Stoke City’s big gamble needs to pay off

As mentioned, this was a move that did come out of the blue, and it does seem harsh, as Schumacher was laying down the foundations for a long-term project with Stoke, which focused on youth.

Naturally, questions will be asked as to why the club made the decision after letting him make so many changes in the summer, and whilst they had a mixed start, it was by no means terrible.

Therefore, there is a lot of pressure on Jon Walters as sporting director, and his bold choice of Pelach is one that simply has to work out.

Stoke have underachieved for far too long now, and even if they weren’t making the big strides they wanted under Schumacher, it did seem they were heading in the right direction.

Now, it’s down to Pelach to build on that, and it will be very interesting to see how it works out.

Stoke are back in action on Friday night when they host Hull City.