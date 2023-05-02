This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United celebrated their promotion in style at the weekend as they claimed a 4-1 win over Preston North End.

One player that got among the goals, like he has done all season, was striker Iliman Ndiaye.

The 23-year-old has been a crucial player in Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League, scoring 15 times and registering 11 assists.

Ndiaye has been a reliable force for the Blades this term, playing 50 times across all competitions.

Will Iliman Ndiaye stay at Sheffield United this summer?

Now that promotion has been sealed, Sheffield United’s manager Paul Heckingbottom believes the club needs to do everything it can to keep the 23-year-old at the club beyond this summer.

There is no surprise that the player’s performance throughout this campaign has caught the attention of teams from above.

Everton as well as Newcastle United and West Ham United are thought to be interested in the forward this summer.

The Toffees had a £25 million bid rejected for Ndiaye in the January transfer window and if they survive relegation are likely to come calling again.

FLW's Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse has shared his thoughts on the attacker's situation and highlighted the contract talks, which are likely to take place this summer, as pivotal to their hopes of keeping him.

He told FLW: "I very much hope we can keep hold of Ili. He is going from strength to strength, and he really is a special talent.

"At the end of next season, that's when his contract runs out, but I can't see the club letting him run down that contract and risk losing him for nothing. It is going to be huge to open negotiations with him and his agent and I really, really hope he agrees to extend his contract."

Should Ndiaye stay at Sheffield United?

It is a tricky one for the club and Ndiaye this summer, as the player's contract is running out and if offers were made, they may be too hard to turn down from his point of view.

However, if Ndiaye were to remain at Bramall Lane next season, it would give the 23-year-old a season of regular Premier League football and a chance to help Sheffield United avoid relegation.

A season in the top flight might benefit Ndiaye more before he makes a big-money move elsewhere but considering his performances this season, he is definitely going to be a wanted player.