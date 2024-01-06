Highlights Gelhardt's limited playing time and lack of goal contributions make a loan move away for game time a sensible option.

The future of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt looks set to be a talking point in January.

He has made just six appearances in the Championship this season, starting on only two occasions, and has not managed to make a goal contribution in his limited amount of playing time.

However, the forward did start in both of the Whites' EFL Cup matches earlier in the campaign, and scored in the 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town back in August.

But even with this positive contribution in the cup, Gelhardt has still contributed less than he or likely Leeds would like.

A loan move away in search of game time could make sense and last month it was reported that fellow Yorkshire outfit Hull City were interested in the former Wigan Athletic man.

Joe Gelhardt exit could prove "a baffling decision"

The fact that two of Gelhardt's three starts for the Whites this season came in the EFL Cup against lower league opponents is an indicator that the young forward may feature in Sunday's FA Cup clash with League One Peterborough United.

Football League World's Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith believes that the game could be massive for the young forward.

He explained: "I think the Peterborough game is crucial for Gelhardt, in my opinion.

"I'm expecting him to play some part in the game having done so in both of the EFL Cup clashes and he'll need to take advantage to prove to Daniel Farke that he's worth a spot in our squad.

"If he doesn't perform well, which is a worry based on some of his outings this season for us, and he doesn't really look like he fits in a position, then the club need to consider letting him leave whether that's on loan or permanent.

"But like any other of our fringe players, his likely options are going to be our promotion rivals, so there's a huge risk with letting that happen.

"If we do let him go to a side that's pushing for the top six, and he fires them to promotion or derails us in the process, it would be such a baffling decision looking back at it."

Letting Gelhardt go could pose a risk to his current employers

As FLW's fan pundit has highlighted, the likely suitors for the talented Gelhardt would be a Championship side who are also vying for promotion to the Premier League.

Handing a useful asset to a play-off rival could prove to be highly costly to the Whites, and the worst-case scenario for Farke's side would be that Gelhardt may fire another side to promotion at their expense.

For example, if Hull do sign the England youth international, he could fire the Tigers into the top-six, and subsequently the Premier League.

Despite struggling for game-time under Farke, Gelhardt is a player with serious talent and has six Premier League goal contributions to his name.

One of the goals scored by Gelhardt in the Premier League was a 94th-minute winner at Elland Road, against Norwich City in March 2022, which proved to be vital as the Whites earned 2021/22 top flight survival by just three points.

The ace also played a helping hand on loan at Sunderland last campaign, as his three goals scored in the absence of leading marksman Ross Stewart, who was out through injury, helped send the Black Cats into the top-six.

This experience in both the bottom part of the Premier League, and the top six of the Championship make Gelhardt an attractive proposition for any promotion-chasing side in the second tier, so the Whites must think carefully before offloading their starlet either on loan or permanently.