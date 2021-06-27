‘Huge respect’, ‘This is a poor decision’ – These Bournemouth fans react as significant outgoing confirmed

Jonathan Woodgate is set to depart Bournemouth when his contract expires with the Championship club next week, opening the door for Scott Parker to take over.

Confirmation that Jonathan Woodgate and Joe Jordan will depart #afcb. We wish them nothing but success in their next roles ❤️️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 27, 2021

The former Middlesbrough boss was named as part of Jason Tindall’s coaching team earlier this year but he was quickly put into the top job after Eddie Howe’s former assistant was sacked.

After a mixed start, the Cherries really picked up under the guidance of the former England international and they managed to secure a place in the play-offs.

Unfortunately for all connected to the club, the side came up short over two legs against Brentford, with the defeat in the capital turning out to be Woodgate’s final game in charge of the club.

That’s after his departure was announced today, with Joe Jordan also following him out the door.

Whilst fans will be looking forward to a fresh start under the new boss, it’s fair to say most appreciate the hard work Woodgate put in after arriving in tough circumstances.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his exit from Twitter…

Goodbye woody you’ve been amazing but didn’t expect joe Jordan to go — InvictUs (@olliejamespaddy) June 27, 2021

Good luck to both Jonathan and Joe, thank you for all that you did for our club. You showed great passion and professionalism. Your next club will be lucky to have you 👏👍🍒 — sandy (@afcbsandy) June 27, 2021

Did fantastic for us given the circumstances and completely turned around our defence. Huge respect, good luck for the future. — Sam Lancey (@lancey_sam) June 27, 2021

Great thank you to Woodgate and wish him all the best! — Casey Ng (@caseychun) June 27, 2021

Like most others I was pretty ambivalent about the appointment but there's no doubt he brought the squad back together. Clearly 'gets it' and won't be long until he is in a good job. All the best Jonathan! https://t.co/qFuTWUY8F9 — Andy Jennings (@aj_405) June 27, 2021

think this is a poor decision, not necessarily as manager but he seems to be a good character for the club IMO #afcb https://t.co/H1erVRdNdZ — Zak Barrett (@DJZakkyB) June 27, 2021

Nothing but respect for you Johnathan. Came in during a rough time and sorted things out and gave us something to cheer for all the best. 🍒🍒Up the cherries https://t.co/lDsg1epdt4 — Louis McAteer (@AFCBMackie) June 27, 2021