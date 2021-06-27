Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

AFC Bournemouth

‘Huge respect’, ‘This is a poor decision’ – These Bournemouth fans react as significant outgoing confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Jonathan Woodgate is set to depart Bournemouth when his contract expires with the Championship club next week, opening the door for Scott Parker to take over.

The former Middlesbrough boss was named as part of Jason Tindall’s coaching team earlier this year but he was quickly put into the top job after Eddie Howe’s former assistant was sacked.

After a mixed start, the Cherries really picked up under the guidance of the former England international and they managed to secure a place in the play-offs.

Unfortunately for all connected to the club, the side came up short over two legs against Brentford, with the defeat in the capital turning out to be Woodgate’s final game in charge of the club.

That’s after his departure was announced today, with Joe Jordan also following him out the door.

What club do these 21 former AFC Bournemouth players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21

Dan Gosling

Whilst fans will be looking forward to a fresh start under the new boss, it’s fair to say most appreciate the hard work Woodgate put in after arriving in tough circumstances.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his exit from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Huge respect’, ‘This is a poor decision’ – These Bournemouth fans react as significant outgoing confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: