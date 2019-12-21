‘Huge’, ‘Proud of them’ – These Middlesbrough fans react following significant Stoke victory

Middlesbrough moved six points clear of the relegation zone as they came from behind to beat Stoke City at the Riverside last night.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side went behind to a Sam Clucas strike in the second half but they responded extremely well, with an Ashley Fletcher header getting the side back on level terms almost immediately.

That gave Boro a spark and a fantastic effort from outside the box by Lewis Wing turned out to be the winner with just under 20 minutes to play.

The north-east side knew a defeat against the Potters could have left them in the bottom three going into Christmas but they are now 18th ahead of the rest of the fixtures today.

So, the supporters recognised just how important that win was for the team and they were very pleased with the way the side reacted to the setback in the second half.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the result from Twitter…

That was a great last half hour with some fantastic performances – well done Boro #UTB — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) December 20, 2019

Wow im stunned,proud of them players! Rudy gested played really well,keep off his back lads! Booing him was embarrassing! UTFB!!! — SCOTT BAIN 🇬🇧 (@Scottbain7) December 20, 2019

Good Game, enjoy wing before someone snaps him up. he`s a top quality player — Jay (@northernshrek) December 20, 2019

GET IN 😊 — Steven Andrew Dodds (@do3_dodds) December 20, 2019

Merry Christmas — JonBoro19 (@Boro19Jon) December 20, 2019

Huge winG — davina (@N1VA_) December 20, 2019

Get in lads massive points UTB — Matthew Daniel (@matty_danielz) December 20, 2019