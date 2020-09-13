‘Huge problem’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Nottingham Forest fans criticise individual after display against QPR

Nottingham Forest fell to an opening day defeat against Queens Park Rangers yesterday, with Sabri Lamouchi’s men below-par at Loftus Road.

A penalty from Lyndon Dykes and a late Ilias Chair strike sealed the points for the hosts and whilst Lewis Grabban spurned a few good chances that could have got Forest something from the game, they didn’t really merit anything given their performance.

The Reds struggled to build play and were pretty toothless in the final third, with midfielder Ryan Yates coming in for criticism from the fans.

The 22-year-old has started to become a regular feature for Forest in the past year, as Lamouchi clearly values what he brings to the team.

But, like many of his teammates, Yates wasn’t at his best against the R’s in what was a disappointing team performance.

With other midfield options available, some supporters are calling for Yates to be dropped on social media and here we look at some of the reaction following the QPR defeat…

Yates is not good enough…. but it’s not just him it’s the fact of playing 2 CDM’s….not enough risks or quality in distribution to take those risks #NFFC — Scrabble33 (@scrabble1991) September 12, 2020

Ryan Yates – Since Leeds we’ve played 16 (league) he’s started 10/ subbed on 4/ not used in 2…we’ve won 3/ lost 6/ drew 7…but obviously he’s the answer…😂 Sabri – 16 points from a possible 48 but let’s give him more time because he ‘speaks well’ 😂 #sabriout #NFFC — SouthWestRed (@red_till_death) September 12, 2020

Yates had a decent game. Are you blaming Yates for Figs giving away a penalty and Grabban repeatedly missing from 4 yards?! #nffc — Mr P 👑 (@Paramore1979) September 12, 2020

I see yates getting bashed, at least 6 worse than him today, grabban and Da Costa were simply pathetic, Colback wasnt much better #nffc — David Seaman (@forestlads) September 12, 2020

Hi everyone. Hope you are all well, Ryan Yates is league one started at best. #nffc — Frank Syson (@FrankSyson) September 12, 2020

A huge problem with yates is because we need more from that area of the pitch and unluckily for him he just happens to be there and isn't quite upto scratch. I do feel for him a bit #nffc — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) September 13, 2020

I can’t remember a match we’ve won where Yates has started #NFFC — eamonn (@ayyyy_nffc) September 12, 2020