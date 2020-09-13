Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Huge problem’, ‘Not good enough’ – These Nottingham Forest fans criticise individual after display against QPR

Published

6 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest fell to an opening day defeat against Queens Park Rangers yesterday, with Sabri Lamouchi’s men below-par at Loftus Road.

A penalty from Lyndon Dykes and a late Ilias Chair strike sealed the points for the hosts and whilst Lewis Grabban spurned a few good chances that could have got Forest something from the game, they didn’t really merit anything given their performance.

The Reds struggled to build play and were pretty toothless in the final third, with midfielder Ryan Yates coming in for criticism from the fans.

The 22-year-old has started to become a regular feature for Forest in the past year, as Lamouchi clearly values what he brings to the team.

But, like many of his teammates, Yates wasn’t at his best against the R’s in what was a disappointing team performance.

With other midfield options available, some supporters are calling for Yates to be dropped on social media and here we look at some of the reaction following the QPR defeat…


