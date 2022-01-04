Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Huge potential’, ‘Ruined my day’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react as transfer decision is confirmed

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have recalled centre-back Dion Sanderson from his loan spell at Birmingham City, the latter has confirmed this morning on their official channels.

This news first emerged from The Telegraph on Sunday afternoon so this news doesn’t come as a major shock to Blues fans who have been keeping up with all the latest news in recent days, but it’s still a blow to a side that have seen him become one of the first names on the teamsheet in recent months.

He initially took a while to get to full fitness after arriving at St Andrew’s, but after impressing at the Stadium of Light last season with League One side Sunderland, he has been able to make the step up to Championship level seamlessly and was even the subject of interest from Newcastle United last summer.

His signing has been particularly useful for Lee Bowyer’s men as they continue to adopt a back-three system, but he will now travel back to Molineux after seeing his season-long loan deal cut short, having made 15 league appearances for the second-tier club.

The Blues are thought to have already moved to sign a replacement, with Manchester United’s Teden Mengi reported to be close to finalising a switch to St Andrew’s.

Has this softened the blow of this morning’s news for Birmingham fans? Or are they still gutted about Sanderson’s departure?

We take a look at how a selection of supporters responded to this latest departure as the centre-back follows Riley McGree out of the exit door.


