This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Manchester United are the latest team to be mentioned as a possible destination for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia this summer.

The midfielder is expected to depart the St Mary’s in this transfer window and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Man United are also interested in a potential deal for Lavia.

The 19-year-old has attracted the interest of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City, and it now seems Man United have joined the race.

Would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Man United?

With that said, here we asked some of the writers at FLW for their thoughts on Man United’s interest in Romeo Lavia.

Brett Worthington

This could be an exciting signing for Man United.

The midfielder is a player that seems to be appreciated by many of the top clubs around England, so there must be potential there that they like the look of.

Man United are in need of midfield reinforcements this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to take the club to the next level. The Premier League club is seemingly keen on wrapping up a deal for Mason Mount, but it seems the club is keen on another midfield addition.

Lavia is 19 years old, so this could be a signing that is for the now and future, and with Christian Eriksen and Casemiro in their 30s, Lavia could be seen as a future replacement.

Declan Harte

Lavia has the potential to become an excellent signing for any top club that inevitably signs him.

The 19-year-old stood out as a promising figure in an otherwise poor Southampton side last season.

He has the potential to become a top-class midfielder, so would naturally be a good signing for Manchester United.

While it’s unlikely he would slot straight into Erik ten Hag’s starting lineup, he could be an excellent addition as cover to the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, with the possibility of ultimately replacing them in a couple of years.

James Reeves

Lavia would be a good signing for Man United.

He is a player with huge potential, underlined by the fact he has so many big clubs currently chasing his signature and he would represent a smart long-term investment for the Red Devils.

However, it is difficult to see where Lavia's game time would come from at Old Trafford with the likes of Casemiro, Fred and Scott McTominay at the club, although there have long been question marks over the latter duo, so Lavia could be seen as a replacement.

Lavia would no doubt develop significantly under the expert guidance of Erik ten Hag, and he is a player who would be worth pursuing, but his reported £45 million price tag could deter United from making a move, particularly if he is not viewed as a regular starter.