‘Huge opportunity’ – Mark Robins assesses Coventry City’s clash with Derby County

Coventry City boss Mark Robins says he is ‘looking forward‘ to what will be a big game against Derby County tomorrow.

Tenth placed Coventry travel to take on Derby who currently sit second bottom of the league. It’s a game both teams will be eager to win but for very different reasons.

Coventry currently find themselves five points off the play-offs following a midweek defeat at the hands of 19th placed Hull City.

Robins, who watched the game from home due to Covid-19, gave his thoughts on his side’s performance as he told the club’s official media: “It’s not through the want of trying, but there were individual performances that didn’t meet the required level, but generally they’re an honest bunch and want to improve.”

This defeat means Coventry will be looking to bounce back and try and get back up there to be in the mix for a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, Derby lost 3-1 to Blackburn midweek and now sit six points from safety at the bottom.

With the two teams above them having games in hand, getting a result this weekend is crucial for them.

Robins knows that a challenge lies ahead of him but is determined to go and get a result as he said: “We’ve got to go there and do us properly, try and win the game because we want to win the game.

“It should make for a really exciting game. I think that we’ve had a day less to recover, but these are a good side there’s no doubt about it

“We played them twice at home and they’ve both been difficult games and I don’t expect anything different tomorrow, so for us it’s about looking forward to a really good atmosphere in a really good stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to this game. It’s a huge opportunity, huge significance for both teams and we want to get three points to right the wrong of Wednesday and to get back to being as close to our best.”

The Verdict:

Robins is looking at this game in completely the right way. Although Derby sit so low in the table, they have shown this season that they have quality and can get results against teams higher up in the league.

It will no doubt be a bit battle of a game. Both teams see the three points as crucial to their campaigns at opposite ends of the table and both teams also come into this game wanting to put things right after a disappointing mid-week result.

This result could go either way. Both teams will no doubt be well supported and the atmosphere at Pride Park will be good. It’ll be a matter of seeing how the teams respond to this.