Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Huge news’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans react to major transfer development

Published

1 hour ago

on

West Brom are set to sign Daryl Dike on loan for the rest of the season, with the striker set for a medical this weekend.

Valerien Ismael was prioritising the arrival of a striker this month and it had been reported for some time that the USA international was his number one target.

And, despite interest from elsewhere, Albion appear to have won the race for Dike, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that a deal has been agreed with Orlando City and the player is in England to finalise the switch.

With the Baggies lacking a clinical forward, bringing in Dike, who scored nine goals in 21 games under Ismael for Barnsley last season, is seen as a real coup.

Do Wolves and West Brom have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10

They have both won 4+ FA Cups.

As you would expect, the fans are delighted with the news as they feel he can make the difference in the battle for a top two finish.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Huge news’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans react to major transfer development

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: