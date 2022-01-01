‘Huge news’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans react to major transfer development

West Brom are set to sign Daryl Dike on loan for the rest of the season, with the striker set for a medical this weekend.

#wba set to sign striker Daryl Dike from Orlando City. Dike will have a medical this weekend and is expected to attend the Cardiff match on Sunday. Initial loan with a view to a permanent deal. Big signing for Valérien Ismaël — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 1, 2022

Valerien Ismael was prioritising the arrival of a striker this month and it had been reported for some time that the USA international was his number one target.

And, despite interest from elsewhere, Albion appear to have won the race for Dike, as Telegraph reporter John Percy revealed that a deal has been agreed with Orlando City and the player is in England to finalise the switch.

With the Baggies lacking a clinical forward, bringing in Dike, who scored nine goals in 21 games under Ismael for Barnsley last season, is seen as a real coup.

As you would expect, the fans are delighted with the news as they feel he can make the difference in the battle for a top two finish.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Brilliant. Long overdue — RichardH (@Geordiebaggie) January 1, 2022

Huge news – could be the difference between mediocrity and promotion — matt (@mattsport_) January 1, 2022

First decent source I’ve seen come out and confirm it now – what a great deal this could be — Charlie Theobald👨‍💻 (@charlietheo) January 1, 2022

Class signing — Jcp (@jcpannick) January 1, 2022

No messing about… LOVE IT — Dan (@k1ngy93) January 1, 2022

That’s awesome if it comes off. — bill hardman (@billwbahardman) January 1, 2022