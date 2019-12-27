Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Huge mistake’, ‘Gutted’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to significant transfer development

Published

1 min ago

on

Nottingham Forest could be set for a very busy January and it appears that Joao Carvalho could be one player to leave the City Ground with a move to Olympiacos in the pipeline.

The club-record purchase arrived from Benfica at the start of the previous campaign and has shown moments of real quality since moving to the Championship.

However, he hasn’t done it on a consistent basis and has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Sabri Lamouchi this season.

Therefore, a winter exit could be on the cards, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon suggesting on Twitter that the attacking midfielder will join the Greek giants on a permanent deal that will be worth in excess of £10m.

And, it’s fair to say that this prospective deal has not gone down well with many supporters who feel the club should do more to build around the playmaker, although some feel the big money this sale will bring in can help the squad in other ways.

