‘Huge mistake’, ‘Gutted’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to significant transfer development

Nottingham Forest could be set for a very busy January and it appears that Joao Carvalho could be one player to leave the City Ground with a move to Olympiacos in the pipeline.

The club-record purchase arrived from Benfica at the start of the previous campaign and has shown moments of real quality since moving to the Championship.

However, he hasn’t done it on a consistent basis and has struggled to establish himself as a regular for Sabri Lamouchi this season.

Therefore, a winter exit could be on the cards, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon suggesting on Twitter that the attacking midfielder will join the Greek giants on a permanent deal that will be worth in excess of £10m.

And, it’s fair to say that this prospective deal has not gone down well with many supporters who feel the club should do more to build around the playmaker, although some feel the big money this sale will bring in can help the squad in other ways.

Here’s some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

For me, I like Carvalho but he doesn't suit the system/style of play we currently have. If we reinvest in a winger and striker then it makes sense #nffc — Ryan Wise (@ryanwise94) December 27, 2019

Gutted if Carvalho goes but there's no point in him being here if we're not going to play him. Hope everything works out under Lamouchi… #nffc — NFFC (@NottinghamRed99) December 27, 2019

Can someone can tell me what Carvalho has done in 50 odd games for #nffc please? He played 7 games for Benfica and 15 for Vitória Futebol Clube(2nd division) then we spent £13 million on him. Someone got it wrong and needs firing. — Forests_Finest (@nffc20192020) December 27, 2019

Joao Carvalho is the most naturally gifted player I’ve seen at Forest in my lifetime. Unfortunately he just hasn’t worked out (he’s much better suited abroad IMO) time to get the money back and invest elsewhere? #NFFC — C (@BankzyNFFC) December 27, 2019

Selling Carvalho is a huge mistake. I don’t care what anyone tries and tells me. #nffc — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) December 27, 2019

Carvalho has the makings of a great player but in Sabri’s system, he’s an expensive square peg in a round hole. If we can reinvest that money into a quality winger AND a backup striker then we will be a better team overall. #nffc — B. (@TheBala10) December 27, 2019

Love Carvalho definitely our most gifted player. If we are not going to play him may as well sell him and recoup as much money as possible. Use the money to invest in proven pacey attacking threat at this level to take us onto next level and reinforce push for top 6 #nffc — Phil (@bullyphil) December 27, 2019