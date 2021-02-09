‘Huge’, ‘Massive news’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted after significant EFL update

It has been revealed today the the salary cap that had been restricting what clubs in League One and Two could spend has been scrapped after a successful appeal from the PFA.

Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the Football League voted to introduce the new measures back in August, which saw caps of £2.5m in League One and £1.5m in League Two.

However, as one of the biggest clubs in the league, it wasn’t something that benefited Sunderland, as it meant they were restricted in who they could bring in, and what they could pay existing players.

Therefore, today’s news has gone down very well with all connected to the Black Cats, as they recognise that this will give the club more freedom to operate in the market and in trying to tie down key men moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Sunderland’s support on Twitter…

Rightly so. Should be based on revenue generation percentage which encourages clubs to generate more income and increase their budgets. — Neil Grieves (@notch_32) February 9, 2021

Cant wait to see Mbappe next year at the Abbey Stadium. — Jonny Shurben (@Jonny_Shurben) February 9, 2021

Salary cap news is huge for us! Enables us to offer better contracts to players we may have lost to championship sides. It also allows us to spend, what we’ve generated rather than being penalised. Let’s hope the new set up of staff and transfer policy make use of it #EFL #SAFC — Kuntz E. Normus (@GarethDuff) February 9, 2021

The salary cap being scrapped could be massive news for us (if the KLD deal is approved). People saying it's too late for this season… On the contrary, we now have 20 players who know they can earn a deal by delivering on the pitch! #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) February 9, 2021

Really is big news the salary cap being scrapped. Whilst getting promoted this season is still very important, it’s no longer as financially essential #SAFC — Speak Sunderland (@SpeakSAFC) February 9, 2021

Salary Cap 2 weeks too late for #safc 🤬🤬🤬 — John (@returnoflemack) February 9, 2021