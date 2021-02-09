Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Huge’, ‘Massive news’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted after significant EFL update

Published

9 mins ago

on

It has been revealed today the the salary cap that had been restricting what clubs in League One and Two could spend has been scrapped after a successful appeal from the PFA.

Clubs in the bottom two tiers of the Football League voted to introduce the new measures back in August, which saw caps of £2.5m in League One and £1.5m in League Two.

However, as one of the biggest clubs in the league, it wasn’t something that benefited Sunderland, as it meant they were restricted in who they could bring in, and what they could pay existing players.

Therefore, today’s news has gone down very well with all connected to the Black Cats, as they recognise that this will give the club more freedom to operate in the market and in trying to tie down key men moving forward.

Which club did Sunderland sign each of these 25 players from?

1 of 25

Who did Simon Mignolet join from?

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Sunderland’s support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Huge’, ‘Massive news’ – These Sunderland fans are delighted after significant EFL update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: