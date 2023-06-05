Bolton Wanderers midfielder Josh Sheehan has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Sheehan's contract at the University of Bolton Stadium was set to expire this summer, but he has now put pen-to-paper on an extension that will keep him in Lancashire until June 2025.

Who is Josh Sheehan?

The 25-year-old joined the Trotters from Newport County in 2021 and played a key role this season as Ian Evatt's side reached the League One play-offs and won the Papa John's Trophy, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Sheehan, who has made three appearances for Wales at international level, revealed his delight at extending his stay at the club.

"As soon as the club mentioned it, we got to work on agreeing a deal and getting it over the line, and I’m looking forward now to next season," Sheehan told the club's official website.

"Probably, for me, last season ended too early. I was getting back to where I feel I can be, and even better, and so hopefully the best of me is yet to come.

"I feel like I’m coming into my peak years – at a good age, experience, and the amount of games I’ve had. And I feel the way we play can get the best out of me, and I’m hoping I show that in the next couple of years."

How did Bolton Wanderers fans react to Josh Sheehan's new contract?

It is fair to say that the news received a big reaction from Wanderers fans after it was announced by the club on Twitter.

Many Trotters supporters were thrilled to see Sheehan extend his stay at the club.

Sheehan missed the start of last season with a serious knee injury, which kept him out for almost a year, but he established himself as an integral part of Evatt's side following his return and fans were in no doubt how important it was to tie him down.

Exeter City were reportedly keen to bring Sheehan to St James' Park this summer and one Bolton fan could not resist a cheeky dig at the Grecians.