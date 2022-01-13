‘Huge loss’, ‘This one’s on Garner’ – Plenty of Swindon Town fans react to significant player nws

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On loan defender Romoney Crichlow has left Swindon Town, the League Two club have confirmed.

Crichlow joined the Robins on a season-long loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town back in the summer transfer window.

The first half of the campaign saw the 22-year-old establish himself as a vital part of the Robins’ defence, as the club mounted a strong push for an immediate promotion back to League One this season.

During his time at the County Ground, Crichlow made 24 appearances in all competitions for Ben Garner’s side, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time, although he had not started a game for the club since early December.

However, Crichlow is now back at Huddersfield, after the Terriers took up their option to recall him from that loan move this month.

Having completed his return to Huddersfield, the centre back leaves Swindon with the club fifth in the League Two table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Crichlow’s exit, plenty of Swindon fans appeared far from happy about the player’s departure from the County Ground.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Robins supporters had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest move.


