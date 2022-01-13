‘Huge loss’, ‘This one’s on Garner’ – Plenty of Swindon Town fans react to significant player nws

On loan defender Romoney Crichlow has left Swindon Town, the League Two club have confirmed.

Crichlow joined the Robins on a season-long loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town back in the summer transfer window.

The first half of the campaign saw the 22-year-old establish himself as a vital part of the Robins’ defence, as the club mounted a strong push for an immediate promotion back to League One this season.

During his time at the County Ground, Crichlow made 24 appearances in all competitions for Ben Garner’s side, scoring two goals and providing one assist in that time, although he had not started a game for the club since early December.

However, Crichlow is now back at Huddersfield, after the Terriers took up their option to recall him from that loan move this month.

Having completed his return to Huddersfield, the centre back leaves Swindon with the club fifth in the League Two table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of Crichlow’s exit, plenty of Swindon fans appeared far from happy about the player’s departure from the County Ground.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Robins supporters had to say about the 22-year-old’s latest move.

Our best CB gone, this has been coming he has been fit since Stevenage and not started !! Massively questioning Garner now — Russell Arkley (@RussellArkley) January 13, 2022

Was always gonna happen this ones on garner for not starting him even though He is by far our best CB! Can’t blame Huddersfield for recalling him whilst they can — Cameron Harding (@Cameron93622491) January 13, 2022

Another fantastic player who’s gone, honestly thought this window was going to be exciting but the same Swindon at the moment. Very depressing — Liam Collett (@collett1993) January 13, 2022

That’s a shame. He’s done well, especially early on in the season. Leaves us pretty short on cover with some not exactly on form. Good luck for the future Romoney. — swindonrich (@swindonrich) January 13, 2022

Wheels are quickly coming off promotion push… was to be expected tho. — MikeCiesla (@CieslaMike) January 13, 2022

That’s a real shame, really rated the lad. Desperately short of cover at the back now. — Pewsham Red (@smitherman69) January 13, 2022

This isn’t good — Ethan James (@DJEthanJamesUK) January 13, 2022

This was supposed to be a a window to strengthen and it seems we will come out weaker and slip into mid table mediocrity. Yes we didn’t expect to be where we are but I sense it may be a missed opportunity. We shall see. — Daniel Saunders (@dannysaunders73) January 13, 2022

Huge loss — kevin metcalfe (@kevjm100) January 13, 2022