Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Huge if we pull this off’, ‘Would be unreal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted at player update

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks with Josh Windass as they look to agree a new contract with the forward.

The 27-year-old scored nine goals for the Owls as they were relegated from the Championship last season, with his form catching the eye of several second tier sides.

However, with Windass currently out injured, no move has developed and the Sheffield Star have revealed that Wednesday are in talks with the player as they try to agree fresh terms with the attacker.

Whether the former Rangers man signs remains to be seen but the update states that Darren Moore is hopeful that new deals can be sorted with several members of the current squad.

Windass is effectively contracted to Hillsborough until 2023, with the Owls having a year option on his deal which expires next summer.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20

Alex Turner is the frontman of which band?

As you would expect, the news, which comes on the back of a very productive few weeks for Wednesday in the market, has gone down very well with the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Huge if we pull this off’, ‘Would be unreal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted at player update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: