‘Huge if we pull this off’, ‘Would be unreal’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted at player update

Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks with Josh Windass as they look to agree a new contract with the forward.

EXCLUSIVE: Understand Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to tie down Josh Windass and have entered negotiations to extend his contract. Darren Moore said last week he hoped to get new deals for one or to players confirmed soon. Full story👇https://t.co/rspWLY6jJA#SWFC🦉 — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) August 8, 2021

The 27-year-old scored nine goals for the Owls as they were relegated from the Championship last season, with his form catching the eye of several second tier sides.

However, with Windass currently out injured, no move has developed and the Sheffield Star have revealed that Wednesday are in talks with the player as they try to agree fresh terms with the attacker.

Whether the former Rangers man signs remains to be seen but the update states that Darren Moore is hopeful that new deals can be sorted with several members of the current squad.

Windass is effectively contracted to Hillsborough until 2023, with the Owls having a year option on his deal which expires next summer.

How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Alex Turner is the frontman of which band? Oasis Kasabian Arctic Monkeys Pulp

As you would expect, the news, which comes on the back of a very productive few weeks for Wednesday in the market, has gone down very well with the fans. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news…

Looks like Moore is really having a good impact and we are starting to resemble a football club under his guidance. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) August 8, 2021

Get big dom tied down as well and my life is complete #swfc — Owls_WAWAW (@WawawOwls) August 8, 2021

I LOVE what is happening to my club all of a sudden… It's the exact sort of direction and management I hoped for when Chansiri first took over!

It's been one almighty step backwards over the last few years but Moore is doing what all fans hoped and prayed for… Carry on #SWFC https://t.co/xyH2mFs036 — Added On Time (@added_on_time) August 8, 2021

I can see there starting to be be some business plan and structure underway! At last #swfc https://t.co/VNeoVau3qm — Russ (@RussAmos333) August 8, 2021

Be huge if we pull this off https://t.co/C7muNfaSVB — Bez (@BaileyRevill) August 8, 2021

Outstanding piece of business this. Keep him here guaranteed for the season and give good protection if the club isn’t promoted this season. #swfc https://t.co/OsJpMhuOPu — Matt (@MR3402) August 8, 2021

This would be unreal business. https://t.co/I9DvC17i6S — Ed (@OpinionOfAnOwl) August 8, 2021