‘Huge honour’, ‘Sorry’ – Max Power sends farewell message as Sunderland departure is confirmed

Sunderland have recently announced that a number of players will leave the club when their contracts reach a conclusion in the summer.

The Black Cats are set for another season in the third-tier of English football, after they were beaten by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

One of those to depart this summer is Max Power, which will bring an end to a three-year spell with the League One side, having originally arrived back on loan back in 2018.

Power had previously been on the books with Tranmere Rovers and Wigan Athletic earlier in his career, but made the move to the Stadium of Light in the hope of playing his part in their push for promotion back into the Championship.

But that hasn’t been the case for the midfielder, with the 27-year-old’s efforts not being enough to see Lee Johnson’s side return to the second-tier this term.

Power took to Instagram after his departure was confirmed, and labelled it as a ‘huge honour and privilege’ to captain the club in recent years.

The midfielder also apologised for not winning promotion back into the Championship in his time with the Black Cats, before wishing them well for the future.

The Stadium of Light faithful will be hoping that their side can make a long-awaited return to the second-tier of English football next season, with the new league campaign set to get under way in August.

The Verdict:

It’s a frustrating way for the curtain to come down on his time with Sunderland.

Power was a steady performer for the Black Cats in his time with the club, but he’ll be bitterly disappointed not to have won promotion into the Championship in his time with them.

Sunderland have been somewhat of a ‘sleeping giant’ for far too long now, and it’s vital that they mount a serious challenge for promotion once again next term.

A clear out was needed this summer, and it’ll be interesting to see who is brought into the club this summer, as they prepare for the upcoming league campaign.