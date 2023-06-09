Leeds United are currently searching for a new manager following Sam Allardyce's recent departure.

Allardyce opted to leave Leeds by mutual agreement following the club's relegation to the Championship on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 68-year-old was unable to transform Leeds' fortunes during his brief spell in charge as they ended the term five points adrift of safety.

Unsurprisingly, a number of names have already been linked with the vacancy at Elland Road.

Scott Parker is one of the individuals that has emerged as a potential target for Leeds.

What has been said about Leeds United's link with Scott Parker?

According to The Athletic journalist Phil Hay, Leeds have discussed the possibility of appointing Parker as their new boss.

The Whites are believed to be focusing on safer, or more proven options when it comes to this particular managerial search.

An appointment is not set to be made until a takeover deal involving the 49ers Enterprises is finalised.

Parker has been without a job since Club Brugge opted to part ways with him following a 5-1 defeat to Benfica in the Champions League in March.

Certainly no stranger to working in the Championship, Parker has previously led Fulham and AFC Bournemouth to promotion from this division in 2020, and in 2022.

Parker was sacked by Bournemouth just five games into the previous campaign after speaking out against the club's hierarchy regarding the investment in the team.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Leeds United's link with Scott Parker?

Making reference to this particular link, former England international Carlton Palmer has admitted that he believes that Leeds would be taking a significant risk by appointing Parker as their new boss.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Leeds United have been linked with Scott Parker becoming their next manager.

"Scott boasts two promotions to the Premier League from the Championship with Bournemouth and Fulham.

"On both of these occasions, he had one of the biggest budgets in the league.

"He got Fulham promoted, then relegated and Bournemouth sacked him after four [league] games into last season after they were promoted, and after a defeat to Liverpool.

"He publicly slammed his owners, and that wasn't a good look.

"That was the reason he was sacked.

"He's recently been sacked again by Club Brugge after 67 days in charge.

"Personally, with Leeds looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League, I think Scott would be a huge gamble at this particular juncture."