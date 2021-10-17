A number of Sheffield United supporters have hailed the impact that Lys Mousset was able to make from the bench as the Blades secured a 2-1 win against Stoke City.

Sheffield United went into the game under pressure to get back to winning ways after they suffered successive defeats against Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth ahead of the international break.

It seemed like a very tough game for the Blades to return to action with against a Stoke side that have made a strong start to the campaign.

However, United delivered a strong performance for most of the game and despite undeservedly going behind, they still came away with all three points.

The changes that Slavisa Jokanovic made in the second half were crucial in helping the Blades get back into the game.

One of those was Mousset who managed to grab his first league goal of the campaign when he finished off in the 80th minute after good work from David McGoldrick.

It was the sort of moment that showed the quality that Mousset can bring to the table for the Blades if they are able to keep him injury-free for the rest of the campaign.

Many United fans were left delighted by his cameo performance from the bench and there were some who believe that he could make a real difference if he can stay injury-free.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Big big win that, keep Mousset fit he’ll be huge for us, Didzy masterclass 🤌 — Tom Fontana (@Fonzyy97) October 16, 2021

Lys mousset is my hero — Dan Myers (@sufcdan12) October 16, 2021

MGW incredible

Ndiaye excellent

Billy solid with an brilliant first half

Mousset on fire But, David McGoldrick won us that game. — Josh (@tequilarino) October 16, 2021

mousset and didsy brilliant — footballfanatic (@1889bladette) October 16, 2021

That finish from Mousset 😍😍😍 #twitterblades — Joseph Nathan (@yoda234) October 16, 2021

Please stay fit, I really think he could be the man to take advantage of the more attacking midfield we have now — Pixel Related (@pixelrelated) October 16, 2021

Some player if he could stay fit https://t.co/2ovE7YwtZg — Mitch Halley (@MitchHalley) October 16, 2021