Barcelona still owe Leeds United a significant sum for the sale of Raphinha in the summer of 2022.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, the Catalan club still need to pay the Whites up to €42 (£35.2) million as part of the agreement to sign the Brazilian.

Raphinha was an important part of the Leeds first team squad prior to his move to Barcelona.

The winger played 65 times in the Premier League across two seasons at Elland Road, and contributed 17 goals and 12 assists (all stats from Fbref).

However, he was sold to Barcelona in a deal worth up to £55 million, according to Sky Sports, following his impressive top flight performances.

Raphinha - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 30 (26) 6 (9) 2021-22 35 (34) 11 (3)

Raphinha Leeds United latest

The deal to sign Raphinha saw Leeds earn an initial fee of £49 million, rising to £55 million with add-ons.

However, they have yet to receive the majority of this figure, with Barcelona still to pay £35.2 million to the Championship side.

The Spanish top flight club have run into significant financial problems in recent years, but this hasn’t stopped them from agreeing increasingly convoluted transfer deals that include structures whereby most of the payment is deferred.

Related Leeds United and Sheffield United share impressive trait that Burnley don't The Yorkshire duo already have one over on their promotion rivals, with their form on the road proving them to be unflappable

Leeds have found themselves on the receiving end of such a deal, with the Yorkshire outfit still hoping to receive a significant sum from the La Liga giants.

A short-term payment worth just €559,000 (£468,000) also needs to be paid, while Raphinha continues playing a key role in Hansi Flick’s side.

The 27-year-old has featured in all nine of their league games so far this season, and has contributed five goals and four assists, with the team sitting top of the first division table.

The money still owed to Leeds for Raphinha is just one of many transfer deals that Barcelona have yet to complete paying in full, with moves for the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jules Koundé among those also included among their current creditors.

Leeds United’s financial situation

Leeds were effectively forced into a major sale last summer due to their own financial position, which led to Archie Gray’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur.

While the money earned in player sales last summer has eased any immediate concerns over their position, the £35 million owed by Barcelona certainly would be helpful to receive.

But this is the deal that Leeds agreed to when they sold Raphinha two years ago, so it should come as no surprise to those involved at the club.

Perhaps the situation is a warning to the club that they might not want to do any future dealings with Barcelona the next time they have an interest in one of the Whites’ players.

Raphinha deal was too favourable to Barcelona

A £55 million deal for Raphinha at the time looked like a very solid deal for Leeds, all things considered.

It was a big profit on the player, and it allowed him to take the step up to one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But it now looks like the club haven’t really seen the financial benefit of his sale at all given how much they’re still owed by Barcelona.

That the team really struggled following his sale, both on and off the pitch, hasn’t helped matters either as he’s a player that could’ve been crucial to their Premier League survival if he’d stayed one more season instead.