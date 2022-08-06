Huge doubt cast on Blackpool first-teamer’s future at Bloomfield Road

Championship side Blackpool could loan out attacker Shayne Lavery before the end of the summer transfer window, according to a report from the Blackpool Gazette.

The Northern Irishman made a respectable 40 competitive appearances for the Seasiders under Neil Critchley last term, making a good impact during his first campaign in Lancashire as he recorded 10 goals in the process.

Making the step up from the NIFL Premiership, he proved to be a key figure in guiding his current side to a respectable midtable finish during their first campaign back in the second tier of English football.

Coming off the bench at times last season, it was no real surprise to see the 23-year-old come off the bench once more for a cameo against Reading last weekend, coming on for the final 20 minutes of that tie against the Royals but failing to double the Seasiders’ advantage.

And the appointment of Michael Appleton may prove to be costly for Lavery in terms of his career at Bloomfield Road, with the Blackpool Gazette reporting that he could be loaned over before the transfer window deadline at the start of next month.

Theo Corbeanu has recently come in on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers as an attacking option, though it’s currently unclear whether that addition has had an impact on Appleton’s thinking regarding the future of Lavery.

The Verdict:

Considering Owen Dale is on the verge of leaving for Portsmouth for the season, it may not be a good idea to offload other attackers until they bring in more firepower up top.

The future of Josh Bowler is also uncertain – and if he was to leave the club before the summer window closes – they would need to bring in at least one or two top-quality players to replace him.

They will also need others to step up to the plate and with Lavery already accustomed to life at Bloomfield Road and making a decent impact during his first season at the club, Appleton should be looking to keep him in his thoughts.

He’s certainly a player that’s replaceable – but the Northern Irishman will only get better considering he’s now got a full season of second-tier football under his belt.

His age also means there’s plenty of room for him to improve – and could potentially give the likes of Gary Madine and Jerry Yates a run for their money if he can perform well in training and make a real impact from the bench.