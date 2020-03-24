Huge costs racked up by former Charlton executives revealed

Former Charlton Athletic executive chairman Matt Southall and director Jonathan Heller have charged the club more than £575,000 since they arrived at the club in January, according to the Daily Mail.

The two executives were sacked last week by majority shareholder Tahnoon Nimer, after accusing the businessman of failing to invest any money in the club.

Southall also gave manager Lee Bowyer a £700,000 a year salary in January, which is almost double the amount in the deal he signed during the summer.

The Daily Mail report that Southall charged £118,675 to the club in recent months, with the amount including consultancy fees, car hire, credit card bills and travel expenses.

Directors Jacco van Seventer, Lee Amis, Heller and John Hirst were also found to have invoiced the club for significant amounts, charging £100,000, £25,000, £20,000 and £12,000 respectively.

Southall’s contract also included a two-year tenancy at a two-bed house in London Bridge worth £12,500 a month.

This would cost the club a total of £300,000 if paid in full.

The verdict

With football suspended, the Addicks are already facing a fall in revenue while the threat of relegation could worsen this issue.

There are measures being taken by the EFL to help struggling clubs, but these are worrying times for Charlton.