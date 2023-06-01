Ex-West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nigel Quashie has called for clarity and communication after the departure of CEO Ron Gourlay.

Quashie has described the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the club as "a huge concern" and questioned "what's going on behind the scenes" at Albion.

West Brom confirm Ron Gourlay exit

Yesterday, the Championship club confirmed that Gourlay will leave his post as CEO this summer - having joined the club last February.

The Englishman handed in his resignation in March, which was kept under wraps in a bid to ensure stability in the final months of the 2022/23 season, and will begin gardening leave on 14th June.

In a statement on the club website, Albion thanked Gourlay "for his tireless commitment and professionalism during his time at The Hawthorns and wishes him well in the future".

A statement on the appointment of a new CEO is expected to follow "in due course".

Nigel Quashie calls for clarity at West Brom

Gourlay's exit comes amid significant concerns about the club's ownership and current financial position.

The departing CEO, who has more than 25 years of experience in football, was seen by some as a vital point of contact with the club hierarchy during a period when communication with majority owner Guochuan Lai has been difficult.

This latest twist in the West Brom saga has caught the attention of Quashie, who has called for more communication and clarity at his former club.

He question what was "going on behind the scenes" and described the current situation as "a huge concern" for all those linked to the Baggies.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom future

The CEO's departure has also raised questions about the future of head coach Carlos Corberan.

The pair were said to have a good relationship, having worked well together since the Spaniard took charge in October, and it remains to be seen what Gourlay's exit could mean for the man in the dugout.

Leeds United have been linked with Corberan, who cut his teeth under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, once again and there is said to be a £2 million release clause in the new long-term deal he was handed to ward off the Whites' interest back in February.